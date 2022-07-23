Caledonia man hit by stray bullet fired by neighbor kid

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man working in his yard Thursday afternoon was hit by a stray bullet fired by his juvenile neighbor, who was intending to shoot a bird but missed, the Caledonia Police Department reported.

No charges are expected to be filed against the boy who fired the gun as the victim did not with to pursue them, and the name and age of the juvenile have not been released.

Police and rescue personnel responded to the 8400 block of Dunkelow Road, east of Nicholson Road and west of the railroad tracks, at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a man struck by a bullet in the lower stomach, Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch said. The injuries were not life threatening but he was hospitalized.

"Investigation revealed a juvenile neighbor and his friend were shooting a .22 rifle on their property. While shooting at a bird, they fired in the direction of the victim’s home," Botsch said in an email. "Unbeknownst to them, they unintentionally struck their neighbor with gunfire."

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is little data or tracking of unintentional gun injuries in the U.S. According to a 2017 study published in Health Affairs, from 2006-2014, more than one-third of nonfatal gun injuries (36.7%) in the U.S. were unintentional.