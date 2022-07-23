 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Caledonia man hit by stray bullet fired by neighbor kid

  • 0

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man working in his yard Thursday afternoon was hit by a stray bullet fired by his juvenile neighbor, who was intending to shoot a bird but missed, the Caledonia Police Department reported.

No charges are expected to be filed against the boy who fired the gun as the victim did not with to pursue them, and the name and age of the juvenile have not been released.

Police and rescue personnel responded to the 8400 block of Dunkelow Road, east of Nicholson Road and west of the railroad tracks, at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a man struck by a bullet in the lower stomach, Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch said. The injuries were not life threatening but he was hospitalized.

"Investigation revealed a juvenile neighbor and his friend were shooting a .22 rifle on their property. While shooting at a bird, they fired in the direction of the victim’s home," Botsch said in an email. "Unbeknownst to them, they unintentionally struck their neighbor with gunfire."

People are also reading…

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is little data or tracking of unintentional gun injuries in the U.S. According to a 2017 study published in Health Affairs, from 2006-2014, more than one-third of nonfatal gun injuries (36.7%) in the U.S. were unintentional.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Day 3 of trial: Accused killer of Becky Rannow was not an original suspect

Day 3 of trial: Accused killer of Becky Rannow was not an original suspect

In court Wednesday, it became clear that Montreal Greer was not an initial suspect in the killing of Becky Rannow. It was not until Greer was arrested weeks after the homicide that the gun believed to have been used in the killing was reportedly found next to him on a stoop where he had passed out with an empty bottle of cognac.

23-year-old woman pleads guilty in COP House arson

23-year-old woman pleads guilty in COP House arson

One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020 arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to plead guilty after previously pleading not guilty.

One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020, arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a change of plea hearing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News