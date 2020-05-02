You are the owner of this article.
Caledonia man found slumped over steering wheel, drugs allegedly found in vehicle
STURTEVANT — A Caledonia man allegedly found slumped over his steering wheel is facing charges after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on him and inside his vehicle.

Samuel A. Hetzel, 24, of the 3400 block of Newman Road, is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence as a second offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:48 p.m. Monday, Sturtevant Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near highways H and 11 for a report of a driver who was slumped over his steering wheel. The person who reported the incident was an off-duty officer who said he took the keys away from the driver.

The off-duty officer said that when he stopped, Hetzel was going in and out of consciousness and slumped over.

Mount Pleasant Police officers arrived on the scene to assist and Hetzel was asked to exit his vehicle. Officers patted him down and found 13 blue pills later determined to be oxycodone hydrochloride, an opioid painkiller. Hetzel said he took one of the pills before driving.

Inside Hetzel’s vehicle, officers found a brown glass pipe with residue on it, a black metal grinder, 0.5 grams of marijuana and a clear glass pipe with residue.

Hetzel passed field sobriety tests, but still seemed groggy and unsteady. His pupils were also dilated. He was arrested for operating while impaired and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

As of Friday morning, Hetzel remained in custody on a $2,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is scheduled June 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Samuel Hetzel

Hetzel
