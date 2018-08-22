Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — A Caledonia man is facing charges after he was found passed out in a Racine church bathroom.

Donald E. Luccason Jr., 54, of the 6600 block of Highway V, is charged with possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police were dispatched to St. John’s Church, 1903 Green St., regarding a man in the bathroom with his pants around his ankles refusing to leave. A church employee led officers to the bathroom where the man, later identified as Luccason, was found.

Through the open door, the RPD officer saw Luccason on his feet, bent at the waist with his head on the closed toilet seat. He was wearing three pairs of jeans, one of which was around his ankles and multiple shirts.

Near Luccason, officers found a lighter and leather case often associated as a “kit” heroin users use to inject the drug. Based on Luccason’s lethargic actions, they believed he had used a controlled substance in the bathroom.

On Luccason, officers found a baggie with a Fentanyl patch inside, and a prescription bottle that contained a folded up foil type “kite” made out of a Fentanyl patch wrapper that contained a white and tan powder. The powder tested positive for Fentanyl and inconclusive for the presence of heroin.

Luccason was transported to the hospital, where it was determined he had a valid prescription for the Fentanyl patch and Oxycodone tablets. It does not appear he had a valid prescription for the powder found inside the prescription bottle.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

