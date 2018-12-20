CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing charges after authorities reportedly found child pornography on his personal computer.
David A. Kluth, 32, of the 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, is charged with possession of child pornography. If convicted, Kluth could face up to 25 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at Kluth's address after an investigation uncovered a video containing child pornography. Deputies found a computer in Kluth's bedroom, which Kluth reportedly admitted was his.
The video that deputies were looking for was found in the computer's trash bin, as well as peer-to-peer file sharing software often used to access child pornography. Kluth said someone else in the residence may have used his computer to download the video.
As of Thursday, Kluth remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 27 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.