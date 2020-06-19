Caledonia man facing 9th OWI charge

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing his 9th operating while intoxicated charge after police investigated a vehicle that was driving erratically Monday.
Dusan Dragisich, 54, of the 8200 block of Stanley Road, was also charged with a count of possessing/illegally obtained prescription and resisting an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer observed a gray Mazda driving at fluctuating speeds and swerving while remaining in the traffic lane. After the driver pulled into Ayra's gas station, 7100 Douglas Ave., the officer approached the driver, who was identified as Dragisich.
The officer reported smelling the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and observed a half-empty 16-ounce can of Arnold Palmer Spiked tea in the center console. In the driver-door pocket, the officer reported finding a small, white rectangular pill which was indicative of Alprazolam, an anxiety medication. Dragisich denied knowledge of the pill. A passenger reportedly had Adderall, a hyperactivity medication, in her purse, for which she had a prescription, and a crack pipe that tested positive for cocaine.
Dragisich reportedly had glassy eyes, slow, slurred speech and disheveled clothing. He denied having anything to drink. The officer administered a field sobriety test, which had to later be stopped due to Dragisich swaying while balancing and putting his foot down multiple times. He agreed to provide a preliminary breath test, which yielded results of .088 blood alcohol concentration.
He consented to a chemical test of his blood, but upon arrival at the hospital, requested a warrant. Officers then asked if he would provide a PBT for jail medical staff and he advised he wanted to be seen by medical staff. He refused to answer to medical staff questions, though, and reportedly yelled "Don't expletive touch me," and stood up rapidly. He then attempted to ram the officer with his shoulder, which forced the officer to move him to a hospital bed and hold him there until he was calm.
As of Friday morning, Dragisich remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
Jimmie L Carter Jr.
Jimmie L Carter Jr., 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Dusan D Dragisich
Dusan (aka Daniel Toth) D Dragisich, 8200 block of Stanley Road, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer.
Reeanna L Engel
Reeanna L Engel, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Scott N Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott N Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), contact after domestic abuse arrest (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard L Funk
Richard L Funk, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography.
Anthony P Golden
Anthony P Golden, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyle E Gustin
Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives.
John A Hale
John A Hale, 600 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine.
Iyesha L Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Iyesha L Jackson, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniel Eric Kossack
Daniel Eric Kossack, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cleotha T Warfield
Cleotha T Warfield, 4700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Levert Woodall
Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Larry C Bullock
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry C Bullock, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license (1st offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ace A Elmore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ace A Elmore, 800 block of 53rd Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Lucas D Musil
Lucas D Musil, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Rachel F Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel F Sullivan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
