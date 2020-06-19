Caledonia man facing 9th OWI charge
Caledonia man facing 9th OWI charge

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing his 9th operating while intoxicated charge after police investigated a vehicle that was driving erratically Monday.

Dusan Dragisich, 54, of the 8200 block of Stanley Road, was also charged with a count of possessing/illegally obtained prescription and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

Dusan Dragisich

Dragisich

On Monday, an officer observed a gray Mazda driving at fluctuating speeds and swerving while remaining in the traffic lane. After the driver pulled into Ayra's gas station, 7100 Douglas Ave., the officer approached the driver, who was identified as Dragisich. 

The officer reported smelling the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and observed a half-empty 16-ounce can of Arnold Palmer Spiked tea in the center console. In the driver-door pocket, the officer reported finding a small, white rectangular pill which was indicative of Alprazolam, an anxiety medication. Dragisich denied knowledge of the pill. A passenger reportedly had Adderall, a hyperactivity medication, in her purse, for which she had a prescription, and a crack pipe that tested positive for cocaine.

Dragisich reportedly had glassy eyes, slow, slurred speech and disheveled clothing. He denied having anything to drink. The officer administered a field sobriety test, which had to later be stopped due to Dragisich swaying while balancing and putting his foot down multiple times. He agreed to provide a preliminary breath test, which yielded results of .088 blood alcohol concentration. 

He consented to a chemical test of his blood, but upon arrival at the hospital, requested a warrant. Officers then asked if he would provide a PBT for jail medical staff and he advised he wanted to be seen by medical staff. He refused to answer to medical staff questions, though, and reportedly yelled "Don't expletive touch me," and stood up rapidly. He then attempted to ram the officer with his shoulder, which forced the officer to move him to a hospital bed and hold him there until he was calm.

As of Friday morning, Dragisich remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

