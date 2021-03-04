Caledonia man charged with sexually assaulting inebriated woman in 2017

CALEDONIA — A 27-year-old man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting an inebriated woman in July 2017. The man is accused of giving the woman a shot of alcohol that "caused her to feel sick" prior to the assault.
Matthew T. Williams of the 4400 block of Green Bay Road, Caledonia, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
Williams drove the woman to a party at his Caledonia home in July 2017. "While there he gave her a shot of alcohol that caused her to feel sick and go inside the residence to rest. While inside the residence Williams came in to talk with her and against her will carried her down to the basement area and into a bedroom," the complaint states.
There, he allegedly forced himself on her and grabbed the woman by her neck.
"She refused his advances and told him multiple times to stop. Williams 'shushed' her when she told him to stop," and told her to "just let it happen" as he pulled her legs apart, according to the complaint.
While the woman was with Williams, she reported that she contacted a friend via a Facebook call; the call remained open during the reported assault. The friend told the woman “If you are in trouble, cough" and she coughed twice, the friend told police; she also said she heard the woman say several times "Get off of me" and "Stop."
Later that night, Williams allegedly sent texts to the woman he assaulted, saying "where he stated he was sorry, that it would not ever happen again and that he would stay away from everyone for a while."
An investigation began when the woman contacted police, according to the complaint. The investigation was led by the Caledonia Police Department.
The complaint was refiled this week after Williams was arrested on Tuesday, according to online court records, which also show the charge was originally filed in June 2018.
Cash bond was set at $10,000 on Tuesday; online jail records indicate he remained in jail Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 11.