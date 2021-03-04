Caledonia man charged with sexually assaulting inebriated woman in 2017

CALEDONIA — A 27-year-old man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting an inebriated woman in July 2017. The man is accused of giving the woman a shot of alcohol that "caused her to feel sick" prior to the assault.

Matthew T. Williams of the 4400 block of Green Bay Road, Caledonia, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force.

According to a criminal complaint:

Williams drove the woman to a party at his Caledonia home in July 2017. "While there he gave her a shot of alcohol that caused her to feel sick and go inside the residence to rest. While inside the residence Williams came in to talk with her and against her will carried her down to the basement area and into a bedroom," the complaint states.

There, he allegedly forced himself on her and grabbed the woman by her neck.

"She refused his advances and told him multiple times to stop. Williams 'shushed' her when she told him to stop," and told her to "just let it happen" as he pulled her legs apart, according to the complaint.