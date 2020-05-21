Caledonia man charged with fifth OWI after Wednesday night crash into Raymond yard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Caledonia man was arrested late Wednesday after crashing into the front yard of a Raymond residence while allegedly under the influence.

At approximately 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call for a possible vehicle crash involving a residence in the 8700 Block of West Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The caller said that they heard a crash, saw headlights in their front yard and someone was knocking on their door.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a black 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 truck severely damaged sitting in a yard at the location. Deputies spoke with the driver, 50-year-old Thomas J. Kosinski, of the 2700 block of Six Mile Road.

Investigation revealed that Kosinski’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch line. It reportedly traveled approximately 577 feet, struck a culvert and went airborne. It hit numerous landscaping bushes before coming to rest in the front yard, causing damage to the property.