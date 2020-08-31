Caledonia man allegedly tried to instigate neighbor's dogs to attack, caused a disturbance and danced a jig

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man allegedly tried to instigate the neighbor's dogs into attacking his, caused a disturbance.

Angelo F. Pattalio, 50, of the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:07 a.m. Thursday, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive for a vicious animal complaint. The officer was familiar with the address as it was the home of Pattalio, a man who reportedly has had numerous contacts with police, exhibits confrontational behavior and makes inflammatory statements.

Upon arrival, Pattalio exited his house and his dog bolted from the house and the officer caught it. Pattalio yelled rioters were coming and to get off of his property.

He then ran back into his house before coming back out. The officer stayed in the driveway and attempted to engage in conversation with him.