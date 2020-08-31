 Skip to main content
Caledonia man allegedly tried to instigate neighbor's dogs to attack, caused a disturbance and danced a jig
CALEDONIA

Caledonia man allegedly tried to instigate neighbor's dogs to attack, caused a disturbance and danced a jig

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man allegedly tried to instigate the neighbor's dogs into attacking his, caused a disturbance.

Angelo F. Pattalio, 50, of the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. 

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:07 a.m. Thursday, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive for a vicious animal complaint. The officer was familiar with the address as it was the home of Pattalio, a man who reportedly has had numerous contacts with police, exhibits confrontational behavior and makes  inflammatory statements. 

Angelo Pattalio

Pattalio

Upon arrival, Pattalio exited his house and his dog bolted from the house and the officer caught it. Pattalio yelled rioters were coming and to get off of his property.

He then ran back into his house before coming back out. The officer stayed in the driveway and attempted to engage in conversation with him.

Pattalio then said the officer was under arrest and began to dance. His dog ran from the house again and was caught by other officers. Pattalio's behavior was erratic and inflammatory, the officer said. After multiple attempts to engage in conversation, the officer told Pattalio to stay inside.

The officer spoke with a neighbor who stated he was outside with his dogs when Pattalio walked by with his dog and challenged the dogs to fight. 

Pattalio's behavior in front of the house, and upon arrival, was disruptive to the neighborhood. Pattalio was the individual who called the vicious animal complaint, and the officer concluded it was unfounded and that Pattalio was the instigator. 

Pattalio was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. 

A competency hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. Pattalio remained in custody as of Friday afternoon. 

