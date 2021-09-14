Caledonia man allegedly drove through a Racine park during a police chase

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Caledonia man who allegedly drove through Pierce Woods Park during a police chase has been charged with his third OWI.

Jason Andrew Judd, 44, of the 2800 block of Sunrise Road, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense), operating a motor vehicle while revoked, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer saw a car fishtail when entering Durand Avenue and then accelerate at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to make a stop but it increased its speed, and then did not stop at a red light at Durand and Taylor avenues.

The car then went straight at Cleveland Avenue and began driving into Pierce Woods Park, which is in the City of Racine at 3616 Pierce Blvd., before driving back onto Cleveland, running a stop sign and then jumping the curb. The officer lost the car in the area of Cleveland Avenue and 16th Street.

The pursuit lasted around 1.7 miles and reached speeds of 77 mph.