RACINE — A Caledonia man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a former coworker with a shovel during an argument over payment of a bet.
Matthew D. Poe, 49, of the 1800 block of Charles Street, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 17, Racine police officers responded for a report that a man was unwanted at a residence and was hitting another person with a shovel.
Prior to the officers arrival, the caller advised dispatch that Poe had left the scene.
Upon officers’ arrival, they spoke with the victim, who said that Poe used to pick him up from his house and drive him to work when they worked together. The victim said that he and Poe made a $100 bet in December, which the victim lost, and he had only paid Poe $18 as of that day.
The victim said that Poe showed up unannounced at his residence that day and aggressively asked for the rest of his money. From there, Poe allegedly picked up a metal, flat shovel leaning against the wall of the house and struck the victim on his left shoulder. Poe then reportedly threw the shovel in a pile of leaves, got in his car and left.
Poe remained in custody as of Monday at the County Jail. His bond was set at $250 cash.
He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.