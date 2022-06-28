Caledonia group home employee charged after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl after his shift

CALEDONIA — A group home employee was allegedly found passed out in his car from taking fentanyl after his shift.

Brian V. Smith, 57, of the 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a rescue call at the 3100 block of Navajo Trail. A man was unresponsive in his vehicle, and it was learned he was an employee at the Good Life at Home group home.

The officer arrived and spoke to a man who identified the unresponsive man as Smith. The officer removed Smith from the vehicle and placed him on the ground. Smith's body was sweaty and clammy, his eyes were rolled back in his head and he was breathing every 30-45 seconds.

Rescue arrived and placed Smith on the cot after giving him Narcan.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a folded up piece of paper in the center console. Inside was a white/tan powdery residue that tested positive for fentanyl. A man told the officers that Smith got off work at 11 p.m. and he arrived at work at around 11:31 p.m. He saw Smith sleeping in his car when he arrived. He tried to wake Smith up several times before calling the police.

An officer spoke to Smith who said he was working until 11 p.m. and then he snorted "1 bump" of what he believed to be heroin. He said he purchased $20 worth of "heroin" from a guy he knows as "Zeke."

Smith was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0