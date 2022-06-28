Caledonia group home employee charged after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl after his shift

CALEDONIA — A group home employee was allegedly found passed out in his car from taking fentanyl after his shift.
Brian V. Smith, 57, of the 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to a rescue call at the 3100 block of Navajo Trail. A man was unresponsive in his vehicle, and it was learned he was an employee at the Good Life at Home group home.
The officer arrived and spoke to a man who identified the unresponsive man as Smith. The officer removed Smith from the vehicle and placed him on the ground. Smith's body was sweaty and clammy, his eyes were rolled back in his head and he was breathing every 30-45 seconds.
Rescue arrived and placed Smith on the cot after giving him Narcan.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a folded up piece of paper in the center console. Inside was a white/tan powdery residue that tested positive for fentanyl. A man told the officers that Smith got off work at 11 p.m. and he arrived at work at around 11:31 p.m. He saw Smith sleeping in his car when he arrived. He tried to wake Smith up several times before calling the police.
An officer spoke to Smith who said he was working until 11 p.m. and then he snorted "1 bump" of what he believed to be heroin. He said he purchased $20 worth of "heroin" from a guy he knows as "Zeke."
Smith was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 27, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ian Raymond Wallin
Ian Raymond Wallin, Merrill, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher N. Lindeke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher N. Lindeke, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Deshon L. Martin
Deshon L. Martin, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Brian K. Matheson
Brian K. Matheson, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, second degree sexual assault (hate crime), disorderly conduct.
Zhariana A. McNeal
Zhariana A. McNeal, 6200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome L. Phillips
Jerome L. Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Brian V. Smith
Brian (aka George Lawrence) V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Dajession X. Steel
Dajession X. Steel, 5000 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Efrain Valverde Isabel
Efrain (aka Balderes Perez) Valverde Isabel, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
James D. Curtis
James D. Curtis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joe D. Espinoza Jr.
Joe D. Espinoza Jr., 2400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kelly M. Green
Kelly M. Green, 29000 block of Washington Avenue, Rochester, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Dean Hittman Jr.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Chaunte D. Ott
Chaunte D. Ott, 3600 block of Spring Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.