CALEDONIA — Earlier this month, two businesses reported that a woman claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire Department tried to get them to purchase fire extinguisher tags. The CFD is saying it does not sell such tags.

Earlene R. Moore, 52, of the 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, was charged with two felony counts of falsely act as public official and two misdemeanor counts of attempt theft by false representation for less than $2,500.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 2 officers responded to the Captain’s Chair barbershop at 4551 Douglas Ave. in connection to a woman claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire Department.

She allegedly went to the business to check fire extinguishers and then tried to sell a fire extinguisher tag.

Officers also were sent to the Klip Joynt salon at 5052 Douglas Ave. after a report of a woman trying to do the same thing.

The owner said the woman allegedly tried to sell employees a $40 fire extinguisher tag.

A detective watched video surveillance and identified the woman as Moore, who reportedly admitted to going to the businesses in order to check the fire extinguishers and then sell tags.

Moore was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

“The Caledonia Fire Department works hard to maintain our reputation and public trust. We have developed a cooperative relationship with our business owners to improve life safety and prevent the occurrence of fires in our community,” Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld wrote in an email. “While I am disappointed that someone would use our name and reputation to violate that trust, I am pleased that because of our close partnership with the community, most immediately recognized the fraudulent activity and quickly reported it.”

Lt. Gary Larsen, public information officer with the Caledonia Police Department, said the public should always be wary of potential fraud.

“This was a new scam for our department and was a little strange,” he wrote in an email. “People will always come up with creative new ways of scamming people.”

Legitimate inspections

“The Fire Department does not issue tags, nor do we charge for any extinguisher inspection services,” Henningfeld wrote. “To my knowledge, this has not occurred in Caledonia before. This is, however, a relatively common scam nationwide.”

Following the National Fire Protection Association’s book, NFPA 10, the standard on the installation of portable fire extinguishers, there are three primary requirements to ensure the operational readiness of fire extinguishers — inspection, maintenance and testing.

Inspection should be performed, at a minimum, monthly. Inspections require no special skill set, knowledge or training. The building owner or occupant should perform this, Henningfeld wrote.

It should consist of verifying the extinguisher is in its proper location, is visible, access is unobstructed, and if equipped, the gauge is in the operable position. If the extinguisher is in a location where it is likely to be damaged or subject to tampering, inspections should occur more often.

The Fire Department performs these verifications as a part of biannual fire prevention inspections, Henningfeld wrote.

When performing fire inspections, Fire Department members are in uniform and will arrive in CFD vehicles. Business owners or occupants who have doubts about the identity of those representing themselves as members of the CFD can call the department’s non-emergency number, 262-835-2050.

People can also call the police department to determine if a person is legitimate.

“It was good work by our detective to identify and locate the suspect and wouldn’t have been solved without the help from the community,” Larsen wrote. “Solving these crimes was a good example of the community and police working together.”

Maintenance and tags

A certified person must perform annual maintenance, including thoroughly examining the mechanical parts, extinguishing agent, expelling means and physical condition an extinguisher.

When completed, the extinguisher is tagged, indicating the year and month the maintenance was performed and the person’s name and company that performed the work, Henningfeld wrote.

Maintenance is performed by a third party contracted by the business owner or occupant, not the fire department. This service is typically performed under a scheduled agreement.

The CFD does, however, confirm that annual maintenance has been performed on the fire extinguisher.

Testing also is performed by a third party every five or 12 years, depending on the construction of the extinguisher, Henningfeld wrote.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 10, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 10 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Paris L. Schreiber Paris L. Schreiber, Saukville, Wisconsin, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (cause great bodily harm), misdemeanor bail jumping.