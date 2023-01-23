Caledonia crime roundup from Jan. 11-17

The Caledonia Police Department handled 374 calls for service this past week from Jan. 11-17. There were 118 traffic contacts, eight accidents, one from a deer, and one resulted in an OWI arrest. There were two OWI arrests, both 1st offenses. Here are the calls for service that were posted on the department’s Facebook page.

1/12/23 5:16 p.m. George Webb’s 4555 Douglas Ave. A squad responded to a vehicle stuck in the doorway of the restaurant after attempting to park in the parking lot. The elderly driver stated the “brakes failed” when attempting to park in the corner parking stall. The vehicle was removed and a driver’s condition report was completed by the officer due to the nature of the accident and the age of the driver.

1/12/23 9:34 p.m. Westbound Dunkelow Road at Nicholson Road. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling more than double the 35 mph speed limit with only fog lamps on. The vehicle was pursued by an officer until the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons. The vehicle owner’s information was obtained and identity is known, but neither the vehicle nor the operator have been located at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

1/13/23 5:13 a.m. Four Mile Road at Chester Lane. Officers responded for a single vehicle versus pole accident. Operator stated the slipper he was wearing got stuck under the accelerator and caused the accident.

1/13/23 9:48 p.m. 1600B Kremer Ave. Officers responded to a domestic abuse call where the intoxicated subjects involved fled the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival. The callers stated the subjects had a child in the vehicle with them. A Racine County deputy located the vehicle after it was involved in a rollover accident at Highway A and Highway 75. All three subjects sustained minor injuries in the accident. The driver was taken into custody for OWI by deputies. Both adults were arrested on a variety of domestic abuse, recklessly endangering safety and child neglect charges. The child was turned over to a relative.

1/14/23 3:05 a.m. Wind Point Apartments. Officers responded to a subject damaging lights in the outdoor pool. Officers made contact with the subject who wanted to go swimming and snowboarding today and was dressed for both. (Shorts, sandals and a winter coat) The subject admitted to causing the damage in the pool and was taken into custody on criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping charges.

1/14/23 4 p.m. Officers took a complaint of fraud of $649 from a resident. The subject has a Youtube TV account and was having difficulty connecting. The victim searched on the internet for “Youtube Customer Service” and received a call back from a “Mark Wilson” and was told to Moon Pay monies for the repair along with emailing a selfie and copies of driver’s license and social security cards. An identity theft report was also completed.

1/16/23 Officers responded for a single vehicle accident on Nicholson Road. Officers located a vehicle in the driveway of the residence with the operator inside his Ford Explorer and unable to speak coherently. The driver had driven off the roadway, knocking down two trees, going airborne over some landscaping, striking a parked Nissan SUV in the driveway before being stopped by a parked camper in front of the garage. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, OWI 1st and taken to jail on warrants.

1/17/23 5 p.m. A resident reported a $40,000 transfer of funds in a bank account which resulted in $30,000 being fraudulently obtained from the accounts. Contact with the bank showed all the transactions happening in the Chicago area over a one-day period with a majority of the funds having been withdrawn at various bank branches.

