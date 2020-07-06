Caledonia charged with 5th OWI; reportedly claims to have said he made "a big mistake"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge, reportedly admitted to police that he had made "A big mistake."

Keith Prochaska, 56, of the 1800 block of Highway H, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet pickup truck on Five Mile Road.

Initially, the officer observed about half of the vehicle travel over the fog line towards the should three times. The side tires then traveled about two feet over the center line into the oncoming traffic lane. As the vehicle approached Five Mile Road, the vehicle turned on the left turn signal and veered to to the emergency shoulder lane and then jerked back to the left causing it to swerve.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Prochaska. The officer reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicating beverages emitting from inside and as Prochaska spoke the odor became stronger and more pungent. The suspect reportedly had droopy, red, bloodshot, glassy eyes with thick, slowed and slurred speech.