Caledonia charged with 5th OWI; reportedly claims to have said he made "a big mistake"

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge, reportedly admitted to police that he had made "A big mistake."
Keith Prochaska, 56, of the 1800 block of Highway H, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet pickup truck on Five Mile Road.
Initially, the officer observed about half of the vehicle travel over the fog line towards the should three times. The side tires then traveled about two feet over the center line into the oncoming traffic lane. As the vehicle approached Five Mile Road, the vehicle turned on the left turn signal and veered to to the emergency shoulder lane and then jerked back to the left causing it to swerve.
The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Prochaska. The officer reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicating beverages emitting from inside and as Prochaska spoke the odor became stronger and more pungent. The suspect reportedly had droopy, red, bloodshot, glassy eyes with thick, slowed and slurred speech.
Prochaska stated that he was just trying to get the truck home. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and he complied but was reportedly hanging on the door for balance as he walked to the rear of the truck toward the front of the squad car. He allegedly uttered that he made a big mistake, and when asked what the mistake was he reportedly responded with "drinking and driving."
The officer advised Prochaska that he was going to administer the standardized field sobriety tests and Prochaska said he would perform them but swayed uncontrollably before they could begin. He then declined to take the tests and reportedly said "take me to jail." He did provide an evidentiary blood tests and the results were a .275. The limit allowed under state law is .008.
As of Monday morning, Prochaska remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith J Prochaska
Keith J Prochaska, 6800 block of County Road H, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Cole L Retzak-Sorg
Cole L Retzak-Sorg, 900 block of Dorothy Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaia N Rush
Jaia N Rush, 400 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Shane T Shelby
Shane T Shelby, New Libson, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William G Shelby
William G Shelby, 1500 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marquese M Snow
Marquese M Snow, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Vallin
John (aka Candelario Bernal) Vallin, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine.
Brandon B Verbruggen
Brandon B Verbruggen, 200 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Miguel Anjel Villalobos
Miguel Anjel Villalobos, 1400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kendall U Westmoreland
Kendall U Westmoreland, 1400 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Thomas A Zies
Thomas A Zies, 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Roberto C Ascencio
Roberto C Ascencio, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Toni Lawanda Peet
Toni Lawanda Peet, Atlanta, Georgia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
George Shavon Thomas Jr.
George Shavon Thomas Jr., 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jose Castrejon
Jose Castrejon, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Richard A Dubois
Richard A Dubois, 5400 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Aswah A Frazier
Aswah A Frazier, 400 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas David Gomez
Dallas David Gomez, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Saul T Goodloe
Saul (aka Reamon Jackson) T Goodloe, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Theodore L Lightfield
Theodore L Lightfield, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, interference with fire fighting (equipment), misdemeanor bail jumping.
