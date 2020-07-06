Caledonia charged with 5th OWI; reportedly claims to have said he made "a big mistake"
Traffic enforcement

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge, reportedly admitted to police that he had made "A big mistake."

Keith Prochaska, 56, of the 1800 block of Highway H, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet pickup truck on Five Mile Road. 

Keith Prochaska

Prochaska

Initially, the officer observed about half of the vehicle travel over the fog line towards the should three times. The side tires then traveled about two feet over the center line into the oncoming traffic lane. As the vehicle approached Five Mile Road, the vehicle turned on the left turn signal and veered to to the emergency shoulder lane and then jerked back to the left causing it to swerve. 

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Prochaska. The officer reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicating beverages emitting from inside and as Prochaska spoke the odor became stronger and more pungent. The suspect reportedly had droopy, red, bloodshot, glassy eyes with thick, slowed and slurred speech.

Prochaska stated that he was just trying to get the truck home. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and he complied but was reportedly hanging on the door for balance as he walked to the rear of the truck toward the front of the squad car. He allegedly uttered that he made a big mistake, and when asked what the mistake was he reportedly responded with "drinking and driving."

The officer advised Prochaska that he was going to administer the standardized field sobriety tests and Prochaska said he would perform them but swayed uncontrollably before they could begin. He then declined to take the tests and reportedly said "take me to jail." He did provide an evidentiary blood tests and the results were a .275. The limit allowed under state law is .008.

As of Monday morning, Prochaska remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

