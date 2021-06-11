Bystanders help 70-year-old woman out of car after rollover crash in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — There were no serious injuries after a rollover accident Thursday at the intersection of Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road.

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched for a report of a rollover crash Thursday

According to a news release, upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on its roof. The driver of the vehicle was a 70-year-old woman from Racine. She was already out of the vehicle and sitting on the curb, speaking with people who had helped her out.

The other vehicle was about 50 feet east on Highway 20 in front of a bank. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Racine, was "shaken up" and reported he was not injured.

South Shore Fire Department assisted and checked on the woman, who was not transported to the hospital.

The woman had turned south on Emmertsen Road from westbound Highway 20. The man was eastbound on Highway 20.

The woman was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way. The man was issued a citation for an expired driver's license.

The scene was cleared with no significant injuries reported, the release said.

