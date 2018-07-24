TWIN LAKES — Across the four-day country music festival in western Kenosha County last weekend, 44 different country music acts performed on two stages, including Grammy nominees Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Sam Hunt.
And during that time, more than 200 citations were issued for lawbreaking offenses.
Below are listed the total counts of the citations, as reported by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department:
- 170 underage drinking
- 10 disorderly conduct
- 10 obstructing
- 9 fraud
- 4 trespassing
- 6 possession of THC
- 6 possession of drug paraphernalia
- 2 criminal damage to property
- 1 possession with intent to deliver (THC)
One man was charged with battery to a police officer, lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing, and disorderly conduct after an arrest for public urination. And two more warrant arrests were made during the festival.
The majority of the citations were issued after the first day, including 112 for underage drinking and four of the possession of THC violations.
Initial reports from other media outlets incorrectly reported that there were more than 400 underage drinking citations issued, which the Kenosha Sheriff's Office later clarified.
Also during the festival, a 22-year-old Illinois woman was struck by lightning at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
(1) comment
What "other" news reports 400 citation/arrests .. and how old were these offenders. It is way past time to lower the drinking age back to 18 years old.. enough of this nanny bs, You are adult..period!! So lets treat all as they are adult...if you vote you drink, if you serve in the military you drink...if you can lose your freedom you drink...there sure was not as much drug use when I was growing up in the 70's 80's little dope by "burners" remember that one... but drinking was accepted and it made you sick and was a bit of a turn off...but it seemed more controlled and friends took care of one another and you got over the "prestige" of it all early and grew up realizing it was better to maintain control and not look foolish...
