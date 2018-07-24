Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Country Thunder Music Festivals

TWIN LAKES — Across the four-day country music festival in western Kenosha County last weekend, 44 different country music acts performed on two stages, including Grammy nominees Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Sam Hunt.

And during that time, more than 200 citations were issued for lawbreaking offenses.

Below are listed the total counts of the citations, as reported by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department:

  • 170 underage drinking
  • 10 disorderly conduct
  • 10 obstructing
  • 9 fraud
  • 4 trespassing
  • 6 possession of THC
  • 6 possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 2 criminal damage to property
  • 1 possession with intent to deliver (THC)

One man was charged with battery to a police officer, lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing, and disorderly conduct after an arrest for public urination. And two more warrant arrests were made during the festival.

The majority of the citations were issued after the first day, including 112 for underage drinking and four of the possession of THC violations.

Initial reports from other media outlets incorrectly reported that there were more than 400 underage drinking citations issued, which the Kenosha Sheriff's Office later clarified.

Also during the festival, a 22-year-old Illinois woman was struck by lightning at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

