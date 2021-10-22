Busy time for law officers: 3 significant drug busts in 7 days in Racine

RACINE — More information is being released about Wednesday's wide-ranging federal drug bust focused on Racine, the third significant drug bust in less than a week in the city.

Fifteen of the 18 search warrants served Wednesday in a sprawling drug bust were in the City of Racine, the Racine Police Department reported Friday morning.

Fifteen people, one more than previously reported, have been federally charged in the drug operation that the RPD says is linked to the Chicago-based street gangs Vice Lords and Gangster Disciples. They include 11 Racine residents, two Caledonia residents, a Milwaukeean and a Kenoshan.

On Wednesday, authorities reported that only one Caledonia resident — Gerardo Lara, 27 — was charged. Another, Jesus Lara, also 27, also has been charged, according to the Racine Police Department.

At least one of the arrests was made in Tennessee, with the rest coming in Racine and Kenosha.