Busy time for law officers: 3 significant drug busts in 7 days in Racine

RACINE — More information is being released about Wednesday's wide-ranging federal drug bust focused on Racine, the third significant drug bust in less than a week in the city.
Fifteen of the 18 search warrants served Wednesday in a sprawling drug bust were in the City of Racine, the Racine Police Department reported Friday morning.
Fifteen people, one more than previously reported, have been federally charged in the drug operation that the RPD says is linked to the Chicago-based street gangs Vice Lords and Gangster Disciples. They include 11 Racine residents, two Caledonia residents, a Milwaukeean and a Kenoshan.
On Wednesday, authorities reported that only one Caledonia resident — Gerardo Lara, 27 — was charged. Another, Jesus Lara, also 27, also has been charged, according to the Racine Police Department.
At least one of the arrests was made in Tennessee, with the rest coming in Racine and Kenosha.
The original 14, ages ranging from 23 to 64, were charged with "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms (11 pounds) or more of cocaine, and 500 grams (1.1 pounds) or more of cocaine base in the form of ‘crack’ cocaine."
"Violent offenses" were also were allegedly involved in the group's operations, according to the RPD, but such offenses have not been detailed by authorities.
Other new information released Friday includes the amounts of drugs, cash and firearms allegedly recovered.
According to the Racine Police Department, the following was recovered in the busts:
- 1,759 grams (3.88 pounds) of cocaine; worth about $211,080. According to the RPD, "a large portion of the cocaine tested positive for fentanyl."
- 152 grams (0.335 pounds) of crack cocaine, worth about $19,000.
- 1,318 grams (2.91 pounds) of marijuana, worth about $5,800.
- $62,223 in cash that was allegedly "related to drug trafficking."
- Five illegally possessed firearms, including an AK-47 style rifle.
The investigation of the operation, according to the RPD, began in November 2020.
Also revealed in a Friday RPD release was that "an additional four individuals were arrested during the operation and charged with state crimes related to illegal weapons possession and sales of narcotics."
String of busts
Wednesday's arrests closely followed other significant drug busts in the city.
Bag Boys: On Oct. 14, Racine County SWAT teams reported that they arrested four members of the local "Bag Boys" gang at multiple locations in the City of Racine: on the 1000 block of Williams Street, 2000 block of St. Clair Street, 2300 block of Green Street, 900 block of Marquette Street and 3500 block of Victory Avenue.
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the bust was the culmination of an 8-month investigation. The group allegedly would sell drugs and weapons through social media, primarily on the Snapchat app.
Marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were reported as drugs recovered during the busts. Several firearms, including at least one that was reported stolen, were seized by law enforcement.
Money, drugs found: On Oct. 15, Racine Police officers reported finding a drug operation on College Avenue upon responding to a domestic dispute call.
In an upper apartment on the 1000 block of College Avenue, according to a criminal complaint, $148,972 in cash, nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana and more than a fifth of a pound of cocaine were found in the home.
Vanessa Marie Lees, 25, was arrested in the home. The man she allegedly shared the apartment with, Jalon Malone, 24, remains at large.
Lees received a cash bond of $25,000 in court on Tuesday and, according to online records, no longer is listed as being held in Racine County Jail.
Charges have been filed against Malone, according to online court records, although it appears he has not yet been served them.
Both face a felony charge of neglecting a child under the age of 6 where no harm occurred, as a 1-year-old was found in a bathtub when officers arrived in the home.