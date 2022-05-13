Busted: Retail workers, businesses cited in Burlington Police sting for selling tobacco products to teen

BURLINGTON — Employees at six retail stores, including one that specializes in selling clothing, have paid fines of more than $300 each after an undercover police sting found them selling tobacco products to a teenager.

Burlington police conducted the March 1 operation using a teenage operative to go inside stores and find out if employees would comply with a law prohibiting tobacco product sales to anyone under age 18.

Of the 21 stores that were tested, the underage buyer was able to purchase cigarettes, vaping devices or other tobacco products at six locations throughout Burlington.

The nearly 30 percent rate of illegal sales is double the nationwide average of 14 percent, said Sonja Peterson, coordinator of the Kenosha-Racine-Walworth Tobacco-Free Coalition.

“That’s pretty high,” Peterson said of Burlington’s results. “Of course it’s disappointing.”

The retail stores where illegal sales were reported were:

Burlington Menswear, 113 E. Chestnut St.

Burlington BP, 500 E. State St.

Casey’s General Store, 100 S. Dodge St.

Log Cabin Tavern, 233 W. Jefferson St.

Rice’s Liquors, 681 Milwaukee Ave.

Cloud X, 1120 Milwaukee Ave.

Burlington Menswear sells cigars along with its men’s clothing and formal wear.

Six individuals were issued police citations and were ordered to pay fines of $313 each on March 30 in Burlington Municipal Court.

Burlington police released details of the citations on Thursday.

Police Sgt. Robert Jones said the undercover sting was similar to compliance checks conducted periodically at taverns and others liquor merchants to check for underage alcohol sales.

“The tobacco compliance checks is (sic) another example of how we ensure public safety through impartial and courteous law enforcement,” Jones said in an email.

Police and court records did not specify the types of tobacco products sold to the undercover teen.

Mohammad Mahboob Qadri, 46, an employee at the Cloud X vaping store who was fined, said he admits to letting his guard down and failing to check an identification card when the undercover police sting took place.

Qadri said the teenager had a beard and appeared old enough, so he allowed the teen to purchase chewing tobacco. Qadri said he got careless, because shoppers sometimes react badly when asks to show ID.

“That was my mistake,” he said, adding that he actually appreciates the police taking steps to enforce the law. “They did the right thing.”

An employee of BP who was fined declined to comment, and other offenders and store representatives either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.

Wisconsin state law and Burlington city ordinance both prohibit tobacco sales to anyone under age 18, while federal law has since 2019 set the minimum age higher at 21, although Wisconsin has not yet changed its law to match the federal standard.

Peterson said retail store workers sometimes get confused because of the difference in state and federal age requirements. Enforcement also fell of somewhat during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

While the rate of illegal sales once had dipped as low as 5 percent, it has since climbed back up to 14 percent.

The KRW Anti-Tobacco Coalition, which is part of the Kenosha-based Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, conducts its own undercover compliance checks using a voluntary statewide database of tobacco retailers.

Peterson said she is pleased to see Burlington police doing enforcement, even if the results are disheartening.

“We’re not happy to see it happen,” she said of the violations. “But it gives us good information.”

