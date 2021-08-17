Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony

BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.

Pamela K. Mather, 51, of the 27500 block of Seventh Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer checked on a car traveling north on South Pine Street and saw that the owner, Mather, had a revoked license. The officer then conducted a stop.

While the officer was in the car writing her a citation, he saw her throw keys out of the window and then start walking toward him. She asked why she was being detained. He told her it was due to her revoked license. She then walked back to her car and shut the door. While he returned to writing the citation, she again tried to exit the car.