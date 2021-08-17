Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony

BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
Pamela K. Mather, 51, of the 27500 block of Seventh Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer checked on a car traveling north on South Pine Street and saw that the owner, Mather, had a revoked license. The officer then conducted a stop.
While the officer was in the car writing her a citation, he saw her throw keys out of the window and then start walking toward him. She asked why she was being detained. He told her it was due to her revoked license. She then walked back to her car and shut the door. While he returned to writing the citation, she again tried to exit the car.
More officers arrived and took Mather into custody. She became verbally aggressive and started yelling profanities toward officers. Officers located two glass pipes with burnt marijuana on them and an empty liquor bottle in her car. While an officer was talking to her, she tried to leave the car and said "I am gonna knock you the (expletive) out you (expletive) idiot, stupid (expletive)." She then yelled "I will kill you, you (expletives), go die."
Mather was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 16
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Santiana A Loera-Ramirez
Santiana A Loera-Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Pamela K Mather
Pamela K Mather, 27500 block of 7th Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travaris T Moss
Travaris T Moss, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, stalking (previous conviction within 7 years), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Delarrinardo D Perkins
Delarrinardo D Perkins, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Edward Rodriguez
Edward Rodriguez, 1200 block of Cherry Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Lawrence S Griffin
Lawrence S Griffin, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass.
Angelo F Pattalio
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Eva E Placencia
Eva E Placencia, 1600 block of Liberty Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
David A Ferrell
David A Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Justin A Bobick
Justin A Bobick, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another (use of a dangerous weapon).
Joseph L Boyd
Joseph L Boyd, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jakeem Lamar Cole
Jakeem Lamar Cole, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.