Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.

Pamela Mather

Mather

Pamela K. Mather, 51, of the 27500 block of Seventh Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer checked on a car traveling north on South Pine Street and saw that the owner, Mather, had a revoked license. The officer then conducted a stop.

While the officer was in the car writing her a citation, he saw her throw keys out of the window and then start walking toward him. She asked why she was being detained. He told her it was due to her revoked license. She then walked back to her car and shut the door. While he returned to writing the citation, she again tried to exit the car.

More officers arrived and took Mather into custody. She became verbally aggressive and started yelling profanities toward officers. Officers located two glass pipes with burnt marijuana on them and an empty liquor bottle in her car. While an officer was talking to her, she tried to leave the car and said "I am gonna knock you the (expletive) out you (expletive) idiot, stupid (expletive)." She then yelled "I will kill you, you (expletives), go die." 

Mather was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

