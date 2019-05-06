BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old Burlington woman and a 42-year-old woman from Los Angeles are facing criminal charges after they allegedly attacked a man and stole more than $400 from him Friday night.
One of the women, Brandie Nicole Alston, of the 400 block of West State Street in the City of Burlington, reportedly kicked a police sergeant twice in the groin while at a hospital emergency room.
Alston has been charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor theft and two counts of disorderly conduct.
The Los Angeles woman, Keyana Adriel Grimage, has been charged with disorderly conduct as party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police just after 8 p.m. Friday, saying he had been attacked by two women in his home.
The man told an officer: “Brandie was all pissed off. I don’t know why, because she can’t get her own way. They are on some (expletive). They attacked me in the house. They took my money, wallet, everything.”
The man said that Grimage helped Alston attack him. He said that they tipped a dresser over on top of him, “beat the living (expletive) out of me” and stole as much as $600 from his wallet.
After being apprehended, Alston reportedly was found with $412 in cash, including four 100-dollar bills.
Officers reported that Alston became “hostile, vulgar and disorderly” after she was taken to Aurora Burlington Medical Center, 252 McHenry St., for a cut on her forehead.
While in the emergency room, she reportedly ignored officer’s commands to stay in bed, yelled and physically resisted law enforcement and kicked a male sergeant twice in the groin, after which point she was handcuffed to the bed.
After being told she was under arrest for battery to a law enforcement officer, Alston reportedly said, “I don’t give a (expletive)” multiple times.
Alston made an initial appearance Monday, during which a $400 bash bond and $5,000 signature bond were set, records show. Grimage also made an initial appearance and received a $200 cash bond.
A preliminary hearing for Alston is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. A status conference is scheduled for Grimage on July 15. Both women remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
