Burlington woman allegedly had meth, marijuana in her car

BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman allegedly had meth and marijuana in her car.

Katherine G. Lyons, 27, of the 200 block of Chapel Terrace, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Browns Lake Drive and Foxtree Circle.

Upon making contact with the driver, Lyons, said she had a THC vape pen in her possession. A search of her car was conducted and the officer was found a plastic baggie in the center console containing meth. Next to it was a two-inch blue straw, a metal “one hitter,” a pipe, another vape cartridge containing THC and another vape pen.

Lyons was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

