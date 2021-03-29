 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington woman allegedly had meth, marijuana in her car
0 comments

Burlington woman allegedly had meth, marijuana in her car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman allegedly had meth and marijuana in her car.

New York lawmakers have finalized an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.

Katherine G. Lyons, 27, of the 200 block of Chapel Terrace, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Browns Lake Drive and Foxtree Circle.

Katherine Lyons

Lyons

Upon making contact with the driver, Lyons, said she had a THC vape pen in her possession. A search of her car was conducted and the officer was found a plastic baggie in the center console containing meth. Next to it was a two-inch blue straw, a metal “one hitter,” a pipe, another vape cartridge containing THC and another vape pen.

Lyons was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County Executive Jonathan Delagrave

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News