TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Less than a week after Tyson Fettes, a member of the Burlington Town Board and former Racine County Register of Deeds, was charged with soliciting and patronizing a prostitute in Illinois, the Town Board plans to withhold action, if any, until the legal system runs its course.
Town Chairman Ralph Rice said currently the board does not plan to remove Fettes from the board.
“We don’t know what the verdict is yet,” Rice said. “When we find out what the verdict is, then we will proceed to do with whatever we have to do.”
Rice declined to comment further.
Town Administrator Brian Graziano referred his comment to Rice.
As for Fettes’ fellow board members, Town Supervisor Jeff Lang declined to comment and Town Supervisor Richard Issacson did not respond to multiple calls.
Racine County Board President Russell Clark and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave declined to comment on the situation.
The background
Fettes, 33, turned himself in last week in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation in Rockford, Ill. He is charged with two felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute.
“My intent is to enter pleas of not guilty to all charges against me. I ask that the public withhold judgment until the case is processed through the justice system,” Fettes said in a text to The Journal Times last week. “I’m working closely with my attorney to ensure the facts are all brought to light and a proper result is achieved.”
Fettes is scheduled to be in the Winnebago County Justice Center in Rockford on Thursday to answer the charges.
Between March 9 and May 29, Rockford police investigated two lingerie shops — Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St., Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during an Aug. 20 news conference.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, the owner of Chantilly Lace, who was charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.
During the press conference, Hite Ross read the names and birthdates of 28 men, including Fettes, who are facing charges for soliciting and patronizing prostitutes.
Fettes faces charges stemming from two alleged encounters with prostitutes between March 9 and May 23.
Of course they won't comment. He's a member of the Boys club. They fully support each other (gag, cough). They are probably envious of the snake. No doubt in my mind he's guilty. Just a young rich twit who got caught is all he is. Hope it was worth losing his wife and kids for. Really really smart
