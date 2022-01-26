 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Burlington teenager accused of sexually assaulting a minor

BURLINGTON — A Burlington teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15.

The White House is defending the Federal Drug Administration's decision to stop the use of antibody drugs that don't work against omicron. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which were purchased by the federal government and have been administered to millions of Americans with COVID-19. If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice of health experts.

Malaky K. Flynn, 18, of the 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, was charged with three felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 14, a deputy met with a girl that was under the age of 15 about a sexual assault.

She said that on Jan. 26, she invited Flynn to her father’s home in the 3500 block of Fischer Drive. He asked her “if she wanted it” and she told him no. He asked several more times about having sex and he eventually went against her wishes and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Flynn was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine crisis: Explainer as tensions rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News