Burlington teenager accused of sexually assaulting a minor

BURLINGTON — A Burlington teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15.

Malaky K. Flynn, 18, of the 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, was charged with three felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 14, a deputy met with a girl that was under the age of 15 about a sexual assault.

She said that on Jan. 26, she invited Flynn to her father’s home in the 3500 block of Fischer Drive. He asked her “if she wanted it” and she told him no. He asked several more times about having sex and he eventually went against her wishes and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Flynn was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.