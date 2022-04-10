Burlington teen accused of going through neighbor's dresser, having stolen from residence before

BURLINGTON — A Burlington teenager has been accused of going through a neighbor's dresser, and allegedly stole money and property from the residence in the past.

Joseph I. Uballe, 17, of the 100 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:58 a.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to a residence on West Chestnut Street for a burglary in progress. It was advised that Uballe was going through his neighbor's residence and drawers.

In speaking with Uballe, he said that he woke up late that morning and went to his neighbor's house to ask for a ride to school. He hopped over the balcony to get into the residence and entered through an unlocked door. Unable to find anyone, he went to a bedroom when he heard a noise coming from the dresser. There was a Ring camera on the dresser making noise. A man then spoke to Uballe through the Ring camera and told him to get out of the residence.

In speaking with the man, he said that his Ring camera will notify him when it detects motion. He viewed the camera stream and saw Uballe with a flashlight going through his dresser drawer and shelving units in his bedroom. He said that Uballe was not allowed in the residence due to him stealing money and property from there in the past.

Officers viewed the camera footage and saw Uballe rummaging through the drawers with a flashlight.

Uballe was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.