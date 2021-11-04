Burlington police nab murder suspect wanted in his mother's fatal stabbing up north

BURLINGTON — A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of his mother in northern Wisconsin has been captured, Burlington police said Thursday.

Police in the City of Antigo in Langlade County had been searching for Derek Goplin, 38, since his mother was found dead Monday morning.

According to the Burlington Police Department, Goplin was taken into custody after police learned that he was in the city at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested near the Aurora Medical Center Burlington, 252 McHenry St.

"Officers located Derek, established his identity, and confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest," Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones said in a release.

Police did not specify the exact location where Goplin was taken into custody, saying only that he had been "dropped off" in the area of the medical center.

The Waterford Police Department reported that Waterford officers responded to a call about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that led them to the Tichigan Boat Launch on Bridge Drive in the Town of Waterford.

A caller had told Racine County dispatchers that he was transporting an unknown subject to Aurora Medical Center Burlington and that the subject's vehicle would be left at the boat launch.