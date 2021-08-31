 Skip to main content
Burlington Police investigating reported Aug. 23 sexual assault
BURLINGTON

BURLINGTON — Burlington police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a residence on Dardis Drive.

Police records show that the incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 400 block of Dardis Drive.

Police are withholding details of the incident, including the age and sex of the alleged victim.

Sgt. Robert Jones, the police department’s spokesman, said the incident is under investigation, and he declined to comment further.

Dardis Street is located on the west side of town, near Sunset Park.

