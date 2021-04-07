 Skip to main content
Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

BURLINGTON — A Mequon man working in Burlington has been accused of intentionally driving into his coworker with a truck after an argument.

Ivan Verbitsky, 29, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and hit-and-run causing injury, plus a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 1, an officer was sent to the intersection of Robert Street and Mary Street for a man being run over by a truck.

Upon arrival, an officer found the victim laying on the front porch of a residence with an off-duty paramedic tending to him. Before being transported to the hospital via Flight for Life, the victim said Verbitsky was the one who hit him.

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. After Verbitsky got into the truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, Verbitsky allegedly swerved the truck toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

An investigator learned that the victim had suffered significant bruising and some lacerations but no broken bones. He learned that the victim and Verbitsky were working on the flooring of the new school. The two had some alcohol together, and then they got into an argument. The victim admitted to throwing a brick at the truck Verbitsky was in, but didn't think he was justified being run over.

Verbitsky was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

