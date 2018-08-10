BURLINGTON — A City of Burlington Police sergeant is under investigation for allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment, Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson announced Friday evening.
Sgt. Matthew Baumhardt, 30, who has served on the city’s police force since 2011, also is under investigation for neglect of duty, unbecoming conduct and non-conformance to law, Anderson said in a press release.
Baumhardt was placed on administrative leave Aug. 1, Anderson said.
“The City of Burlington takes all allegations seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter,” Anderson said.
Anderson said his department is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations but added that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is handling a crimninal investigation into the matter. No further details regarding the allegations against Baumhardt were released Friday night.
Baumhardt, who resides in Salem Lakes in western Kenosha County, does not have criminal charges filed against him, according to online court records. Kenosha County Jail records show he was booked and released on Aug. 2 and that the pending charges he is facing are classified as a felony.
In 2017, Baumhardt stepped in to assume the duties of K-9 handler for the Police Department after the death of Officer Tanner Kitelinger, 27, in June of that year from juvenile diabetes-related health issues.