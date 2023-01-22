 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington man, Union Grove man charged in a police chase that reached over 100 mph in a 35 mph zone

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in a police chase that reached more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Saxon Schattner

Saxon A. Schattner, 27, of the 15400 block of Spring Street, Union Grove, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Matthew Langdon

Matthew R. Langdon, 26, of the 100 block of W. Chestnut St., Burlington was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, an officer was told that the Caledonia Police Department was pursing a vehicle south on Emmertsen Road crossing over into Mount Pleasant.

A sergeant reportedly used radar to determine the vehicle was traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone on a residential road.

The complaint said an officer saw the vehicle pass a semi-tractor, cutting it off and forcing it to the side of the road.

The vehicle reportedly reached speeds more than 100 mph and disregarded traffic signs before crashing into a tree line.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and reported that the passenger was lying down across the front seating area. He was identified as Langdon and he reportedly told officers that the driver was Schattner.

Langdon allegedly said Schattner insisted the vehicle was loaned to him by a relative but that he “knew something wasn’t right,” and that the vehicle likely was stolen.

The complaint said that when Langdon saw the police lights, he admitted calling a friend and telling her he was “going to jail” because Schattner was running from the police.

Langdon claimed he told Schattner two or three times to pull over, according to the complaint.

Schattner was found and arrested, and while in the back of the squad car he reportedly said he “just wanted to go to jail” and wanted to get the process started.

Prior to being taken to the Racine County Jail, Langdon reportedly was heard telling Schattner he would “mow officers down” after he got out of jail.

According to the complaint, Langdon said “if you work for Caledonia watch out” and “I wish we had the Sig in the car. We could’ve taken at least two of them out with us.”

Both Schattner and Langdon were given $5,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

