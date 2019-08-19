TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Burlington man who reportedly got drunk and shot a gun in someone's direction while arguing with his girlfriend was formerly charged Monday.
Daniel C. Dusing, 34, of the 32000 block of Bayview Drive, in the Town of Burlington, is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun. The man, later identified as Dusing, was seen by deputies walking away as they responded to the scene. Dusing was ordered to the ground and handcuffed. A partially-consumed bottle of Fireball whiskey was found on Dusing.
Dusing had allegedly been drinking at a bonfire with a group of people, including his girlfriend. The girlfriend told deputies that she and Dusing had been fighting lately and he starting drinking heavily after getting home from work.
The two got into an argument and Dusing reportedly went into the home, got a handgun and returned, firing it around five times at one of the bonfire attendees. The person was not hit, but said the shots were so close, she could feel the air hitting her as the shots were fired.
A search of the home turned up the handgun allegedly used, as well as three other guns, including an AR 15-style firearm. Six 9mm shell casings were also found in the kitchen garbage can. Deputies also reported finding a marijuana grinder.
A preliminary breath test at the Racine County Jail showed Dusing had a 0.109 blood alcohol concentration, the complaint said.
Dusing remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
