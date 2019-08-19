{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Burlington man who reportedly got drunk and shot a gun in someone's direction while arguing with his girlfriend was formerly charged Monday.

Daniel C. Dusing, 34, of the 32000 block of Bayview Drive, in the Town of Burlington, is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun. The man, later identified as Dusing, was seen by deputies walking away as they responded to the scene. Dusing was ordered to the ground and handcuffed. A partially-consumed bottle of Fireball whiskey was found on Dusing. 

Dusing had allegedly been drinking at a bonfire with a group of people, including his girlfriend. The girlfriend told deputies that she and Dusing had been fighting lately and he starting drinking heavily after getting home from work.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The two got into an argument and Dusing reportedly went into the home, got a handgun and returned, firing it around five times at one of the bonfire attendees. The person was not hit, but said the shots were so close, she could feel the air hitting her as the shots were fired.

A search of the home turned up the handgun allegedly used, as well as three other guns, including an AR 15-style firearm. Six 9mm shell casings were also found in the kitchen garbage can. Deputies also reported finding a marijuana grinder.

A preliminary breath test at the Racine County Jail showed Dusing had a 0.109 blood alcohol concentration, the complaint said. 

Dusing remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments