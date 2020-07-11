Burlington man gets four years in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old boy

RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington man will have to serve time in prison for assaulting a then-13-year-old boy, despite a request from the boy's parents for a lighter sentence.
Tyler Esposito, 21, was 19 years old when he had a sexual relationship with the boy, for which he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
At his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg said she was, "somewhat shocked, perhaps a little saddened," by an email she received that morning from the boy's father asking that Esposito only be required to register as a sex offender, because the boy's family believed the situation was, "not entirely Mr. Esposito's fault."
"I do take issue with that," said Assistant District Attorney Chris Steenrod. "Mr. Esposito took advantage of a young teenager, someone who was five years younger than himself ... Now we have a young person who is engaged in a sort of self-victim-blaming."
Despite the letter from the victim's family and request for probation from Esposito's defense in light of his mental health issues, Laufenberg sentenced Esposito to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision. Esposito, who has already spent 439 days in jail, was given credit for time served.
The defense
Defense attorney Nelida Cortes argued for leniency due to Esposito's mental health issues.
"He has suffered what I would call an extremely traumatic childhood suffered at hands of father and at the hands of his mother," Cortes said.
Esposito's father is currently awaiting trial after attacking Esposito's mother with a machete. As a result of his abusive upbringing, Cortes argued that Esposito suffers from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other diagnoses. Cortes also argued that due to exposure to lead, Esposito functions at the mental level of a 10-year-old.
Esposito's family, including his grandmother, attended the trial. Esposito's grandmother had offered to take him in and have him continue working with his own therapist in the community. Cortes argued that he had not received the treatment he needed during his incarceration.
"I have document after document of Mr. Esposito asking for help," said Cortes. "This is an individual who recognizes when he needs mental health treatment. So he is someone who is able to reach when he recognizes that he is having challenges. And that is significant."
Cortes also argued that since Esposito was 18 at the time, "if Mr. Esposito had been one year younger it would have been seen as a 'Romeo and Juliet' situation."
In response to the 'Romeo and Juliet' reference, Laufenberg pointed out that Esposito had been 19 and had graduated from high school with a 2.9 grade-point average the year prior to the assaults. Meanwhile the victim was 13 and entering 8th grade.
As for the mental health arguments, Laufenberg stated that she did not dispute that Esposito had considerable mental health issues that required treatment, she believed that, "there have been manipulations by Mr. Esposito about his mental health and his needs."
Laufenberg pointed to Esposito's behavior in jail, where over 180 major conduct reports had been filed out over 35 incidents. Esposito had been transported to court with two deputies due to his behavior issues.
According to jail records, Esposito had also refused to take some of his medications to treat his mental health, "over and over... on an almost daily basis," Laufenberg said.
"The court does not disagree that there are mental health issues," Laufenberg said. "But Mr. Esposito is a man of average intelligence who can control his behavior and can follow his doctor's directions, including taking his medications, but decides not to."
