Burlington man gets four years in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old boy

"He has suffered what I would call an extremely traumatic childhood suffered at hands of father and at the hands of his mother," Cortes said.

Esposito's father is currently awaiting trial after attacking Esposito's mother with a machete. As a result of his abusive upbringing, Cortes argued that Esposito suffers from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other diagnoses. Cortes also argued that due to exposure to lead, Esposito functions at the mental level of a 10-year-old.

Esposito's family, including his grandmother, attended the trial. Esposito's grandmother had offered to take him in and have him continue working with his own therapist in the community. Cortes argued that he had not received the treatment he needed during his incarceration.

"I have document after document of Mr. Esposito asking for help," said Cortes. "This is an individual who recognizes when he needs mental health treatment. So he is someone who is able to reach when he recognizes that he is having challenges. And that is significant."

Cortes also argued that since Esposito was 18 at the time, "if Mr. Esposito had been one year younger it would have been seen as a 'Romeo and Juliet' situation."