Burlington man faces charges after a drunk driving crash, allegedly threatened to kick an officer

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man faces charges after a drunk driving crash and allegedly threatened to kick an officer.

Santino A. Luciano, 42, of the 1600 block of Brandi Street, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th) and threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the lot of Burlington Garden Center at 5205 Mormon Road for a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw a red Chrysler van in the parking lot with dirt tire tracks leading from the roadway to where the vehicle was now parked. The vehicle had two flat tires and heavy disabling damage to the front end of the vehicle. A woman said that the van almost hit her and caused an accident.

The driver was identified as Luciano and he told the deputy he was driving when a large animal ran out in front of his vehicle, causing him to swerve into the ditch. The passenger, though, said she did not see an animal. Surveillance video showed that the vehicle drove directly off the roadway, into the field and ditch, missing the curve on Mormon Road and that there was no animal in the video.

Deputies told Luciano that if he continued to lie they were going to place him under arrest. He said he did not care if he was arrested. When attempting to search him, Luciano tried to grab and twist a deputy's fingers and items on his belt. He also made vague threats that he would harm the deputy. He then threatened to kick the deputy and cause harm to him if the handcuffs were not taken off. A PBT at the jail yielded a result of 0.083.

Luciano was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0