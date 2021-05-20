Burlington man drove on sidewalk, tased after police arrived while rushing to fiancee who was in labor

BURLINGTON — A man who said his fiancee was in labor is facing municipal citations after he allegedly drove a mini-bike on the sidewalk, then resisted arrest until officers tased him.

Desmen H. Pete, 22, of Burlington is accused of driving on a sidewalk, resisting police, disorderly conduct and operating after suspension following a May 9 encounter with police near his home in the 300 block of Joan Street.

Police report that Pete repeatedly insisted that he had to leave the scene. When officers asked why, he screamed, “to see my child be born, you stupid (expletive).”

According to police, Pete shouted profanity at police, created a loud disturbance, and flexed his muscles and clenched his fists toward officers.

Pete’s pregnant fiancee, Taylor Holbek, came outside and briefly stepped between the suspect and police by embracing Pete. But she then moved out of the way before he got tased.

Police report that the woman was eight or nine months pregnant, and that she later told officers she did not need an ambulance. Holbek was not cited by police.

Pete was taken into custody after officers used a Taser that knocked him to the ground and allowed police to subdue him.