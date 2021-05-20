Burlington man drove on sidewalk, tased after police arrived while rushing to fiancee who was in labor

BURLINGTON — A man who said his fiancee was in labor is facing municipal citations after he allegedly drove a mini-bike on the sidewalk, then resisted arrest until officers tased him.
Desmen H. Pete, 22, of Burlington is accused of driving on a sidewalk, resisting police, disorderly conduct and operating after suspension following a May 9 encounter with police near his home in the 300 block of Joan Street.
Police report that Pete repeatedly insisted that he had to leave the scene. When officers asked why, he screamed, “to see my child be born, you stupid (expletive).”
According to police, Pete shouted profanity at police, created a loud disturbance, and flexed his muscles and clenched his fists toward officers.
Pete’s pregnant fiancee, Taylor Holbek, came outside and briefly stepped between the suspect and police by embracing Pete. But she then moved out of the way before he got tased.
Police report that the woman was eight or nine months pregnant, and that she later told officers she did not need an ambulance. Holbek was not cited by police.
Pete was taken into custody after officers used a Taser that knocked him to the ground and allowed police to subdue him.
In an interview with the The Journal Times, Pete said he believes police used excessive force by shocking him and that they showed disregard for his fiancee’s medical emergency.
“That’s why I was so worked up,” he said. “I was in a hurry.”
Burlington Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Jones said officials have reviewed the incident and determined that no excessive force was used against Pete.
Jones also said officers offered Holbek, 20, medical assistance many times and she declined, telling officers that her grandmother would take her to a hospital.
“Even though she declined medical assistance,” Jones wrote in an email, “the Burlington Area Rescue Squad was dispatched and evaluated her on scene.”
According to police reports, the incident began at about 5:30 p.m. on May 9 when police spotted a man riding a mini-bike on the sidewalk on Milwaukee Avenue near Falcon Ridge Drive.
Police reportedly caught up with Pete near his home and told him it was illegal to ride a mini-bike on a sidewalk. He told police many times that he had to leave.
Referring to Holbek as his wife, he told police: “No, I have to go. My wife is in labor, and I am leaving.”
Police Sgt. Scott Wasilevich reported: “I told Desmen he was not leaving, and told him to sit down.”
After Pete was booked at the police department, he was released from custody with a June 9 date in Burlington Municipal Court.
Pete said he plans to fight the police citations by making the case that he was racing home to help his pregnant fiancee, who was in labor prematurely. After he was arrested, he said, another person took Holbek to a hospital, where doctors were able to stop her labor to avoid a premature delivery.
In 2019, Pete and Holbek were charged with felony child neglect when police reported seeing a young child in a fourth-floor apartment pushing on a window screen until the screen nearly broke. Police also reported smelling marijuana and finding drug paraphernalia in the couple’s apartment at that time.
Racine County court records show that prosecutors later dropped child neglect charges against Pete in exchange for his guilty plea on a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. Prosecutors dropped all charges against Holbek.