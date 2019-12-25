Burlington man charged with 5th OWI after he 'missed the driveway' and drove into ditch

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after he “missed the driveway” and drove into a ditch, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick H. Shroat, 64, of Burlington drove a white cargo van into a ditch in the 3000 block of Fischer Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested on a tentative charge of fifth OWI and was cited for operating while revoked.
You have free articles remaining.
Shroat exhibited “numerous indicators of impairment” and he was arrested after field sobriety tests.
He is being held in Racine County Jail on a $12,750 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Shroat had not been formally charged as of noon Wednesday, but he remained in custody in the jail, records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mark A Bloomfield
Mark A Bloomfield, 5500 block of Sandview Lane, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willie B Fairman
Willie B Fairman, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, substantial battery.
Amanda J Hanson
Amanda J Hanson, West Allis, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shawn Michael Hughes
Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
David Lee Krogh
David Lee Krogh, 7000 block of Hazelcrest Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Eric Joseph Matelski
Eric Joseph Matelski, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Wayne A McCurty
Wayne A McCurty, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Matthew A Bundy
Matthew A Bundy, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devonte L Heard
Devonte L Heard, 800 block of Saxony Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Raunel E Jimenez
Raunel E Jimenez, 1600 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, operating without a license, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tara L Kelemen
Tara L Kelemen, 800 block of Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn M Kerin
Shawn M Kerin, 800 block of 8th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sara M Meiller
Sara M Meiller, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer.
Albert Soto
Albert Soto, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rolando Villarreal
Rolando Villarreal, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.
Cliffton L Washington
Cliffton L Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Jeffrey Gerald Werk
Jeffrey Gerald Werk, 1800 block of Twelfth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Connie M Baker
Connie M Baker, 29800 block of Pinewood Drive, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.
Britney J Barker
Britney J Barker, 6600 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.