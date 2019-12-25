You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burlington man charged with 5th OWI after he 'missed the driveway' and drove into ditch
0 comments
TOWN OF BURLINGTON

Burlington man charged with 5th OWI after he 'missed the driveway' and drove into ditch

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after he “missed the driveway” and drove into a ditch, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick H. Shroat, 64, of Burlington drove a white cargo van into a ditch in the 3000 block of Fischer Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested on a tentative charge of fifth OWI and was cited for operating while revoked.

Shroat exhibited “numerous indicators of impairment” and he was arrested after field sobriety tests.

He is being held in Racine County Jail on a $12,750 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shroat had not been formally charged as of noon Wednesday, but he remained in custody in the jail, records show.

Patrick H. Shroat

Shroat
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News