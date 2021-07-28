Burlington man charged with shooting wife in leg; he claims it was a misfire

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg. He told police it was a misfire.
Salvador R. Sanchez, 43, of the 32800 block of South Lakeshore Drive, was charged with felony counts of injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and second degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of negligent handling of a weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy was sent to the 35400 block of Ridge Road for a report of shots fired.
The complainant, Sanchez, said he accidentally shot his wife and she had already gone to Burlington Memorial Hospital. Sanchez said he had gotten a new gun, one of the bullets had jammed, the gun went off and a bullet struck his wife in the leg.
The deputy went to Aurora Burlington Medical Center where doctors said they took an X-ray and were conducting an ultrasound. The hole was from a bullet, but there was no exit wound, as if the shot came from a slightly downward angle.
The deputy then spoke to the wife who said that at about 6 p.m. she was laying in bed because she wasn’t feeling well. She later retrieved the mail and saw a package for Sanchez which was a new pistol magazine.
She then went back to bed and laid down. Sanchez entered and laid across the bed, with the pistol in his hands and the new magazine.
There was then a loud bang and she instantly felt extreme pain in her left leg. She said she was not threatened nor feared for her safety around Sanchez until that incident.
Another person came into the room and noticed Sanchez wasn’t tending to his wife. She then limped out of the bedroom and into her car before calling someone to give her a ride to the hospital.
Sanchez was reportedly following her around, stating he wanted to help her, that it was an accident, and the gun “misfired.”
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, at the hospital, Sanchez’s wife provided a statement inconsistent to the statement given by Sanchez.
Racine County Human Services was contacted to help with several children located at the residence at the time of the incident. Investigators served a search warrant at the residence and took Sanchez into custody.
Sanchez was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
