Burlington man charged with shooting wife in leg; he claims it was a misfire

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis commented on a judge's finding of probable cause that former Officer Joseph Mensah committed homicide in the death of Jay Anderson Jr.

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg. He told police it was a misfire.

Salvador R. Sanchez, 43, of the 32800 block of South Lakeshore Drive, was charged with felony counts of injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and second degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of negligent handling of a weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy was sent to the 35400 block of Ridge Road for a report of shots fired.

The complainant, Sanchez, said he accidentally shot his wife and she had already gone to Burlington Memorial Hospital. Sanchez said he had gotten a new gun, one of the bullets had jammed, the gun went off and a bullet struck his wife in the leg.

The deputy went to Aurora Burlington Medical Center where doctors said they took an X-ray and were conducting an ultrasound. The hole was from a bullet, but there was no exit wound, as if the shot came from a slightly downward angle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy then spoke to the wife who said that at about 6 p.m. she was laying in bed because she wasn’t feeling well. She later retrieved the mail and saw a package for Sanchez which was a new pistol magazine.