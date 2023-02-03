BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly posting on Facebook about shooting up the Burlington Area School District.

Kyle J. Johnson, 28, of the 29800 block of Meadow Drive, was charged with one felony count of terrorist threats and misdemeanor counts of computer message threatening injury or harm and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday officers were made aware of a post on Facebook that caused BASD to be concerned about safety.

The post said, "Time for the Burlington area school district to pay for their crimes I hear those cowards don't even got cc there lmao dudes coming to pop off tomorrow and he'll have back up."

Parents visited and called the police station throughout the day out of concern for the safety of their children, and patrol officers were assigned to Karcher Middle School, Waller Elementary School, Dyer School, Cooper School and Burlington Area High School.

Officers obtained the IP address belonging to the account and learned that the user, identified as Johnson, lived in the 29800 block of Meadow Drive.

According to the complaint, Johnson was expelled from Burlington Area High School 10 years ago.

A woman reportedly said that she had been communicating with Johnson through social media and that he asked her if she could legally possess a gun.

When woman said she did not believe so, Johnson allegedly told her he was good at making them and described a crude process for doing so.

Johnson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

