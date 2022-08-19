Burlington man charged with 5th OWI, allegedly had a baggie of cocaine in his shoe

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI and was allegedly found with a baggie of cocaine in his shoe when he was taken to the Racine County Jail.

Steven Douglas Kozlik, 49, of the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense) and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:34 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer noticed a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Jefferson St. with an expired registration.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and told the driver, Kozlik, the reason for the stop. Kozlik said the car belonged to his "buddy Dan" and, while speaking with him, the officer could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him. He told the officer he "had a couple, two-three" when asked if he had anything to drink, and then he said he was drinking at "various places" with the last being at The Castaway on Phantom in Mukwonago where he said he had his last beer at "quarter after ten."

After failing the field sobriety tests, Kozlik conducted a preliminary breath test and had a result of .082, barely above the legal limit. He was then placed under arrest for an OWI, his fifth, and transported to the Aurora Medical Center of Burlington at 252 McHenry St. for a blood draw.

He was then transported to the Burlington Police Department at 224 E. Jefferson St. before being sent to the Racine County Jail.

Upon arrival at the jail, correctional officers provided Kozlik with jail-issued shoes and, when he removed his shoes, officers found a baggie with a small amount of cocaine in it.

Kozlik later admitted to using "a little bit" that night.

Kozlik was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.