Burlington man charged with 4th OWI, allegedly threatened to kill multiple officers

BURLINGTON — A 43-year-old Burlington man, who has now been charged with his fourth OWI, allegedly threatened to kill multiple officers.

Jason M. Erickson, 43, of the 400 block of South Pine Street, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence with a general alcohol concentration enhancer and four felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer.

He was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Beachview Motel at 30427 Durand Ave. for a report of a hit and run accident.

At 6:21 p.m., the vehicle in question had returned to the bar parking lot and the operator was identified as Erickson.

Erickson spoke with a heavy, slow and slurred speech and didn’t have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, even though he was required to. He became agitated and refused to enter the police vehicle.