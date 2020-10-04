Burlington man charged with 4th OWI, allegedly threatened to kill multiple officers

BURLINGTON — A 43-year-old Burlington man, who has now been charged with his fourth OWI, allegedly threatened to kill multiple officers.
Jason M. Erickson, 43, of the 400 block of South Pine Street, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence with a general alcohol concentration enhancer and four felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer.
He was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Beachview Motel at 30427 Durand Ave. for a report of a hit and run accident.
At 6:21 p.m., the vehicle in question had returned to the bar parking lot and the operator was identified as Erickson.
Erickson spoke with a heavy, slow and slurred speech and didn’t have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, even though he was required to. He became agitated and refused to enter the police vehicle.
When he finally got in, he began kicking the door and tried to break the window. He looked at one of the officers and allegedly said, “I will kill you,” and “I will kick your (expletive).”
Upon arrival at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Erickson refused to perform the sobriety tests and continued to swear at officers. He stated to an officer “I’ll find where you live and will come after you,” and “take these handcuffs off for a second and I’ll kick your (expletive).”
He also said to another officer and “I will find where you live and kill you.” He also said his wife would find the four officers and kill them.
Erickson was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday with the conditions he doesn’t possess or consume alcohol nor drive at all.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
