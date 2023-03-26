BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged with his third OWI after allegedly driving into a building twice.

Gregg Joseph Szydlowski, 52, of the 8600 block of Buena Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third) and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday deputies responded to the 33200 block of South Lakeshore Drive after a report that a vehicle had struck a building twice and the driver had run away.

Upon arrival, deputies reported that a Chevrolet Silverado was pressed against the ice chest directly outside the store front.

The truck’s driver, identified as Szydlowski, was still at the scene.

When asked about how the wreck occurred, Szydlowski allegedly admitted to drinking and driving, causing the truck to crash into the store twice.

According to the complaint, Szydlowski refused to perform any sobriety tests and was arrested.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 24, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 24 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Christopher F. McFadden Christopher (aka Mickey) F. McFadden, 4700 block of Buena Park Road, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping. Erik William Nielsen Erik William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping. Quentin T. Parker Sr. Quentin T. Parker Sr., 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon. Ambiya Yasin Spears Ambiya Yasin Spears, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years). Gregg Joseph Szydlowski Gregg Joseph Szydlowski, 8600 block of Buena Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping. Amanti D. Williams NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Amanti D. Williams, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, escape, resisting an officer, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon. Alan B. Chavours Jr. Alan B. Chavours Jr., 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school). Francisco J. Fernandez-Zaldivar Francisco J. Fernandez-Zaldivar, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Dwayne E. Gardner Dwayne E. Gardner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.