MOUNT PLEASANT — A Burlington man is facing multiple drug-related charges after he reportedly was found suffering from an overdose at a local motel.

Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 34, of the 2100 block of Potter Road, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the Knights Inn at 1149 S. Oakes Road after a report of a drug overdose.

The officer contacted Vankoningsveld, who was treated and cleared.

According to the complaint, the following items were found in the room.

A digital scale with cocaine residue and a glass pipe.

Two baggies with cocaine weighing 1 gram, another glass pipe, and a prescription bottle with 44.1 grams of cocaine and syringes in it.

A baggie with 1 gram of fentanyl.

Three baggies with 8.3 grams of marijuana, 10 Vyvanse pills, 26 Dexmethylphenidate Hydrochloride pills, and three Alprazolam pills.

A bottle with 6.7 grams of psilocybin.

A wallet with a woman’s ID in it and 0.6 grams of fentanyl.

A diary with 10 steps for how to make crack cocaine.

Officers spoke to the woman whose ID was found.

The woman reportedly said that she and Vankoningsveld had been staying in the room for about two and a half weeks and that they had been using drugs in the room prior to the overdose.

Vankoningsveld was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

