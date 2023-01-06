Burlington man allegedly tried to sexually assault a minor multiple times

The investigator met with the child who said she had taken a nap. When she woke up, she went into the kitchen and saw Salas there. She gave him a hug and then went back to her room. He then followed her and laid down next to her. She said he touched her and she tried to wiggle away from him. She said that he also did something similar when she was under the age of 8 or 9. He rubbed her and tried to sexually assault her but then she got up and left before he could do so.