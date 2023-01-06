 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington man allegedly tried to sexually assault a minor multiple times

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly tried to repeatedly sexually assault a minor.

Ricardo Salas

Salas

Ricardo Barajas Salas, 26, of the 600 block of W. State Street, was charged with a felony count of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, an investigator was contacted about a report of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

The investigator met with the child who said she had taken a nap. When she woke up, she went into the kitchen and saw Salas there. She gave him a hug and then went back to her room. He then followed her and laid down next to her. She said he touched her and she tried to wiggle away from him. She said that he also did something similar when she was under the age of 8 or 9. He rubbed her and tried to sexually assault her but then she got up and left before he could do so.

Salas was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

