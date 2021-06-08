Burlington man allegedly tried to have a package 239 grams of meth mailed to him through USPS

On Friday, a statement from a Racine County Sheriff's Office public information officer issued a statement indicating that it plans to release no more information about what occurred pending the investigations of the deaths, both of which are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has released two statements to the media concerning two inmate deaths in the County Jail on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and Tuesday, June 1, 2021," Sgt. Michael J. Luell said in an email. "The investigations into the two deaths are being handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, as-well-as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (which is reported to be performing the autopsies). In respect to the integrity of the investigative process, the Sheriff’s Office is not providing any additional information or making public comments at this time."

The fiancée of one of the men that she is "now left with more questions than answers" after the little information she has received from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.