Burlington man allegedly tried to have a package 239 grams of meth mailed to him through USPS

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly had a package containing 239 grams of meth sent to him. He reportedly told officers he "would be stupid to have meth delivered to his house," even though that's what law enforcement said actually happened.
Frederick Michael Taylor, 45, of the 300 block of East Market Street, was charged with five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession of cocaine, felony counts of manufacture/deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, six felony counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
According to criminal complaints:
Multiple times between January 2020 and August 2020, a confidential informant met with Taylor for controlled buys of both methamphetamine and marijuana.
At 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020, an officer was on patrol when he saw a driver not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Taylor. He told the officer "I have bud in my pocket," and the officer located the marijuana as well as a glass pipe. The marijuana weighed 0.5 grams.
On June 1, 2021, an investigator met with a United States Postal Inspector regarding a package that was set to be delivered to Taylor. A routine dog sniff revealed that there was 239 grams of methamphetamine inside. At 4:30 p.m. that day, officers saw Taylor driving his motorcycle down Pine St. towards the Post Office. He showed ID to take the package and then was arrested.
Taylor said he did not know why he was being arrested. As officers began to search him he said there was a needle in his pocket on his jacket. He said he didn't know anything about the package and thought it was a pair of pants he ordered from Posh, then changed his story to say it was from eBay before changing it again to say it was an Amazon order for decals for his motorcycle. He said he would be stupid to order methamphetamine and have it delivered to his house.
Both methamphetamine and cocaine were found to be on Taylor's motorcycle. A search of his house found 12.9 grams of cocaine and 0.9 grams of marijuana.
Taylor was given a $25,000 cash bond and a $400 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 and a status conference for June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 7
Today's mugshots: June 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew Cruz
Matthew Cruz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharon L Howard
Sharon L Howard, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin A Petty
Kevin A Petty, 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M Pipkins
Keyosha M Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angelita Tapia-Garcia
Angelita Tapia-Garcia, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Frederick Michael Taylor
Frederick Michael Taylor, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shannon J Zamora
Shannon J Zamora, 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession or cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keith E Banks
Keith E Banks, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark S Carey
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mateo J Garcia
Mateo J Garcia, 2900 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, deliver of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Marquis D Thomas
Marquis D Thomas, 3200 block of South Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
John E Vanhara
John E Vanhara, 3800 block of Contessa Court, Sturtevant, hit and run (injury), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).