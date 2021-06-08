 Skip to main content
Burlington man allegedly tried to have a package 239 grams of meth mailed to him through USPS
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly had a package containing 239 grams of meth sent to him. He reportedly told officers he "would be stupid to have meth delivered to his house," even though that's what law enforcement said actually happened.

Frederick Taylor

Taylor

Frederick Michael Taylor, 45, of the 300 block of East Market Street, was charged with five felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession of cocaine, felony counts of manufacture/deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, six felony counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to criminal complaints:

Multiple times between January 2020 and August 2020, a confidential informant met with Taylor for controlled buys of both methamphetamine and marijuana. 

At 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2020, an officer was on patrol when he saw a driver not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Taylor. He told the officer "I have bud in my pocket," and the officer located the marijuana as well as a glass pipe. The marijuana weighed 0.5 grams.

Ghost guns, Nazi paraphernalia, nearly $1M in meth seized at Pennsylvania home

On June 1, 2021, an investigator met with a United States Postal Inspector regarding a package that was set to be delivered to Taylor. A routine dog sniff revealed that there was 239 grams of methamphetamine inside. At 4:30 p.m. that day, officers saw Taylor driving his motorcycle down Pine St. towards the Post Office. He showed ID to take the package and then was arrested.

Taylor said he did not know why he was being arrested. As officers began to search him he said there was a needle in his pocket on his jacket. He said he didn't know anything about the package and thought it was a pair of pants he ordered from Posh, then changed his story to say it was from eBay before changing it again to say it was an Amazon order for decals for his motorcycle. He said he would be stupid to order methamphetamine and have it delivered to his house.

Both methamphetamine and cocaine were found to be on Taylor's motorcycle. A search of his house found 12.9 grams of cocaine and 0.9 grams of marijuana. 

Taylor was given a $25,000 cash bond and a $400 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 and a status conference for June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

