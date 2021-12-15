Burlington man allegedly threatened to fight officers at a hospital, claimed he had COVID-19 and coughed at them

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly threatened to fight officers at a hospital, then claimed he had COVID-19 and coughed towards them.
Vaughn A. Mikulance, 33, of the 28400 block of Coyote Circle, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and a disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to Burlington Memorial Hospital, 252 McHenry St., for a patient in the emergency room who was noncompliant.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a security guard who said that Mikulance was causing problems in the hospital. He was being very loud and using profanity toward other patients. It was advised he was under the influence of alcohol.
Online court records indicate Mikulance has a history of noncompliance with law enforcement officers and five prior OWI convictions, from 2008-2014, in four different Wisconsin counties.
Officers entered the room where Mikulance was and he asked them if they could take him to rehab.
As he was being escorted outside, he tensed up his body and tried pulling away. He then said “You guys are (expletives),” and continued to yell profanities at the officers. He then said “If you want to fight, let me put my hands down,” and repeatedly called the officers homophobic slurs. He turned his head toward officers and made himself cough while saying he has COVID-19.
He told an officer “Let go of me before I spit in your eye.” A spit mask was then put on him.
Mikulance has a preliminary appearance via Zoom set for 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 15
Today's mugshots: Dec. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sharief A Blackmon
Sharief A Blackmon, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
William Allan Garcia
William Allan Garcia, Franklin, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Anthony B Jackson
Anthony B Jackson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony theft (movable property (between $5,000-$10,000), misdemeanor theft.
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 28400 block of Coyote Circle, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Imogene Higgins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Imogene Higgins, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Garren E Woods
Garren E Woods, 2200 block of 54th Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).