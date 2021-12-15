Burlington man allegedly threatened to fight officers at a hospital, claimed he had COVID-19 and coughed at them

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly threatened to fight officers at a hospital, then claimed he had COVID-19 and coughed towards them.

Vaughn A. Mikulance, 33, of the 28400 block of Coyote Circle, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and a disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to Burlington Memorial Hospital, 252 McHenry St., for a patient in the emergency room who was noncompliant.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a security guard who said that Mikulance was causing problems in the hospital. He was being very loud and using profanity toward other patients. It was advised he was under the influence of alcohol.

Online court records indicate Mikulance has a history of noncompliance with law enforcement officers and five prior OWI convictions, from 2008-2014, in four different Wisconsin counties.

Officers entered the room where Mikulance was and he asked them if they could take him to rehab.

As he was being escorted outside, he tensed up his body and tried pulling away. He then said “You guys are (expletives),” and continued to yell profanities at the officers. He then said “If you want to fight, let me put my hands down,” and repeatedly called the officers homophobic slurs. He turned his head toward officers and made himself cough while saying he has COVID-19.

He told an officer “Let go of me before I spit in your eye.” A spit mask was then put on him.

Mikulance has a preliminary appearance via Zoom set for 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 22.

