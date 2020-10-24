BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly stole a donation bucket from Casey’s General Store.

The suspect — Joshua A. Silverman, 39, of the 1400 block of Sunrise Trail — has been charged with misdemeanor theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:07 p.m. on Thursday, an officer went to Casey’s General Store at 100 S. Dodge St. after two witnesses reported overhearing someone talking about robbing the store.

Upon arrival, the officer located Silverman outside of the store with a donation bucket next to him. The officer spoke to the manager of the store who said Silverman entered and was acting “weird.”

The manager said Silverman wanted to buy cigarettes with the coins he had. After Silverman left the store another customer said he was outside on the phone talking about robbing the store. Silverman then walked into the store, took the donation bucket from the counter and left. The bucket contained $75.18.

Silverman was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.

A status conference is set for Jan. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.