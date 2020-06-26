Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple kids, had homemade explosives

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple kids over multi-year span and possessed homemade explosives as well as marijuana.
Kyle Gustin, 37, of the 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged with seven counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16; six counts of exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area; three counts of exposing intimate parts; two counts of possession of improvised explosives and child enticement; contributing to the delinquency of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sexual activity; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana and felony intimidation of a victim.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 14, the Sheriff's Department began an investigation of crimes committed against a child. They interviewed multiple victims and the suspect was identified as Gustin. They researched Gustin's criminal history and learned of other allegations of him sexually assaulting children in June of 2015. The investigation also found allegations of sexual misconduct happening to children between 2018 and 2019. Throughout all of these allegations, Gustin reportedly tried to have the kids strip for him, use sexual toys or perform sexual acts with him.
On June 15, investigators performed a search warrant at Gustin's house. During the search, a glass pipe was located that had marijuana in it. A locked gun safe was located that contained a plastic ammo box as well as a 4 inches long, 2 inches diameter piece of PVC with a fuse attached. Realizing it was a pipe bomb, the house was evacuated and the Kenosha County Explosive Ordinance Team arrived and located another pipe bomb, approximately made with PVC containing what appeared to be gunpowder.
While the search was being executed, an investigator contacted Gustin and asked what was in the safe. Gustin eventually said he "made a stupid mistake" and that the bombs were to blow up a tree stump. He said there was nothing but gunpowder inside and nothing was there to act as shrapnel.
One of the victims was told by Gustin that he was in the "mafia" as a "seducer" and that her being forced to perform sexual acts for him was part of her "training." Gustin made threats to one of the other victims that he'd kill her for knowing about his mafia involvement.
As of Friday morning, Gustin remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffery S Brzezinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffery S Brzezinski, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kyle E Gustin
Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives, exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area, child enticement, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, incest, causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, exposing intimate parts, exposing genitals, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, felony intimidation of a victim.
Joshua A Heintz
Joshua A Heintz, 2400 block of Jean Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer.
Hunter J Hernandez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hunter J Hernandez, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy P Hupp
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acres Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Sunshine K Ketchum
Sunshine K Ketchum, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Erica M Kuhagen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Erica M Kuhagen, 2100 block of Fairview Terrace, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (with a minor child in vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in vehicle).
Tameeka L Lee
Tameeka L Lee, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Isaiah J McGlorn
Isaiah J McGlorn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Aaron M Rodefer
Aaron M Rodefer, 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue, Burlington, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Damein Russell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damein Russell, Justice, Illinois, possession of THC.
Lyle C Schmaus
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lyle C Schmaus, 3200 block of Market Lane, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse, threat), telephone harassment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Tyler J Stafford
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyler J Stafford, Franksville, Wisconsin, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Fabiola Marilu Tapia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Fabiola Marilu Tapia, 1200 block of 12th Street, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin D Whitaker-Bradford
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kevin D Whitaker-Bradford, 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Sturtevant, battery by prisoners.
Gregory Bernard Cotton
Gregory (aka Jezzy Mac) Bernard Cotton, 1100 block of David Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery.
Sabas Mata
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sabas Mata, 1000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kristyn M Santana
Kristyn M Santana, 7900 block of West Lakeshore Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory Lee Staed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Lee Staed, 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
