Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple kids, had homemade explosives

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple kids over multi-year span and possessed homemade explosives as well as marijuana.

Kyle Gustin, 37, of the 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged with seven counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16; six counts of exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area; three counts of exposing intimate parts; two counts of possession of improvised explosives and child enticement; contributing to the delinquency of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sexual activity; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana and felony intimidation of a victim.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 14, the Sheriff's Department began an investigation of crimes committed against a child. They interviewed multiple victims and the suspect was identified as Gustin. They researched Gustin's criminal history and learned of other allegations of him sexually assaulting children in June of 2015. The investigation also found allegations of sexual misconduct happening to children between 2018 and 2019. Throughout all of these allegations, Gustin reportedly tried to have the kids strip for him, use sexual toys or perform sexual acts with him.