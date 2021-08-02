 Skip to main content
Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted girl under the age of 15, claimed it was 'consensual'
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15.

Leonardo I. Galaviz Garza, 21, of the 200 block of W. Chestnut Street, was charged with two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, plus felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and exposing genitals.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Chestnut St. for a sexual assault report. 

Leonardo Galaviz Garza

Garza

The officers spoke to a girl who was under the age of 15 who said that on July 15 Galaviz Garza tried to have sex with her.

He came over to where she was sleeping on a couch and he pulled up her shirt and touched her breasts. He unbuckled his pants and got on top of her. She told him "no" multiple times and eventually he got off of her.

He then began masturbating in front of her.

A reported recording of an  alleged assault included the girl's voice saying  “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.

The complaint concludes that, upon being arrested, Galaviz Garza told police "that he had been staying at a home in Burlington, that he had a sexual relationship with the man’s daughter, and that it was consensual and happened twice."

Galaviz Garza was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. An initial appearance is set for Monday via Zoom.

