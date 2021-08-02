Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted girl under the age of 15, claimed it was 'consensual'

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15.
Leonardo I. Galaviz Garza, 21, of the 200 block of W. Chestnut Street, was charged with two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, plus felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and exposing genitals.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Chestnut St. for a sexual assault report.
The officers spoke to a girl who was under the age of 15 who said that on July 15 Galaviz Garza tried to have sex with her.
He came over to where she was sleeping on a couch and he pulled up her shirt and touched her breasts. He unbuckled his pants and got on top of her. She told him "no" multiple times and eventually he got off of her.
He then began masturbating in front of her.
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
The complaint concludes that, upon being arrested, Galaviz Garza told police "that he had been staying at a home in Burlington, that he had a sexual relationship with the man’s daughter, and that it was consensual and happened twice."
Galaviz Garza was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. An initial appearance is set for Monday via Zoom.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 2
Today's mugshots: Aug. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shiquisha M Hampton
Shiquisha M Hampton, 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Maurice V Hanible
Maurice V Hanible, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Reyven A Mosley
Reyven A Mosley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Erick M Quintero
Erick M Quintero, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an agency, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ronald Roy Tischendorf
Ronald Roy Tischendorf, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Frank D Walker
Frank D Walker, Homeless, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Magdalena Anna Soboniak
Magdalena Anna Soboniak, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jimmy D Ware
Jimmy D Ware, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, exposing genitals, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rickey J Burnside
Rickey J Burnside, 1200 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ryian D Busby
Ryian D Busby, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felony (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Lindsay R Garcia
Lindsay R Garcia, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Haydee I Guevara
Haydee I Guevara, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer).