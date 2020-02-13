Burlington man allegedly makes false Facebook post about sheriff's sergeant

RACINE — A Burlington man is facing charges after allegedly making a Facebook post about a Racine County sheriff's sergeant, falsely claiming criminal activity on the part of the sergeant.
Emmanuel Rodriguez Garcia, 28, of the 400 block of S. Kendrick Avenue, has been charged with a felony count of personal identity theft and has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of defamation of character and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 3, an investigator was assigned to investigate a post on Facebook referencing a Racine County Sheriff's Office sergeant. The Facebook post, reportedly made by Garcia, claimed that his girlfriend had been stopped by the sergeant on Feb. 2. Garcia said that she was stopped for not having a front plate on her vehicle and was allegedly pulled out of her vehicle by the throat by the officer.
The post went on to allege that the girlfriend was placed in the back of a squad car, where the sergeant tried to pull her pants down but she fought him off. She was then taken to the County Jail and strip searched before being released on a $5,000 bond. The post made several references to a purported lawsuit that is ongoing and alleges that there were several threats made by the officer that the lawsuit be dropped or further consequences would result. Screenshots of the post were taken and saved by investigators.
You have free articles remaining.
The targeted deputy is assigned as a training sergeant and traffic enforcement is not a normal duty of his. The officer was not on scheduled to work in a patrol capacity on Feb. 2 when the alleged incident took place. The investigator reviewed traffic stops that were conducted during that day and found no traffic stops were conducted by the sergeant or any that involved Garcia or his girlfriend. The investigator checked Racine County Jail records and found that neither Garcia nor his girlfriend were ever booked into the facility.
Sergeant 'humiliated'
The sergeant informed investigators that the statement and accusation were false and that he never had any contact with Garcia's girlfriend that he was aware of and doesn't know her. He does believe he's familiar with Garcia as he has seen him at a gym in the past and that he sat in on an interview panel for Walworth County, which interviewed and evaluated deputy sheriff candidates.
The officer was made aware of the post by another officer and said that he didn't work on Feb. 2 and hadn't worked all weekend. He also said that he does have a squad car that he drives at work but doesn't take it home. He also said that he was in Milwaukee from approximately 4:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day and then went home and was there for the reminder of the day with his family.
The officer said that he has received many phone calls and messages from friends and family asking about the post and has felt embarrassed and humiliated by it. He says he feels the need to have to explain himself to people and that he needs to have a conversation with his children as they may have been affected by it. He says he fears for his family's safety as he neither knows the motivation nor the capabilities of Garcia or why he would make the post.
Court information was not available for Garcia as of Thursday.