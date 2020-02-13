Burlington man allegedly makes false Facebook post about sheriff's sergeant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The targeted deputy is assigned as a training sergeant and traffic enforcement is not a normal duty of his. The officer was not on scheduled to work in a patrol capacity on Feb. 2 when the alleged incident took place. The investigator reviewed traffic stops that were conducted during that day and found no traffic stops were conducted by the sergeant or any that involved Garcia or his girlfriend. The investigator checked Racine County Jail records and found that neither Garcia nor his girlfriend were ever booked into the facility.

Sergeant 'humiliated'

The sergeant informed investigators that the statement and accusation were false and that he never had any contact with Garcia's girlfriend that he was aware of and doesn't know her. He does believe he's familiar with Garcia as he has seen him at a gym in the past and that he sat in on an interview panel for Walworth County, which interviewed and evaluated deputy sheriff candidates.

The officer was made aware of the post by another officer and said that he didn't work on Feb. 2 and hadn't worked all weekend. He also said that he does have a squad car that he drives at work but doesn't take it home. He also said that he was in Milwaukee from approximately 4:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day and then went home and was there for the reminder of the day with his family.