Burlington man allegedly had multiple images and videos of child pornography in his possession

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly possessed multiple images and videos of child pornography.
Jeremy A. Cecil, 41, of the 200 block of Schemmer Street, was charged with 12 felony counts of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator conducted an investigation based on a cyber tip that child pornography had been uploaded to a Kik account through an IP address located in Burlington.
During the investigation, it was learned that the Kik account belonged to Cecil who lived in the 200 block of Schemmer St.
A search warrant was conducted on that account and thousands of pornographic images and multiple child pornography images and videos were found. In addition to these, there were also several images of Cecil.
Cecil was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
