Burlington man allegedly had child porn on phone that once belonged to his mom

Funk stated the Motorola cell phone located on his bed was his phone he primarily uses and that there was a flip phone located on an end table in the living room next to him that was also his.

An analyst downloaded the contents of Funk's cell phone and found approximately 15-20 images depicting what appeared to be females under 18 years of age with five being identified as obvious child pornography.

The officer then spoke to Richard and the other resident and asked if the phone was used by Funk or both of them. Funk stated it was his deceased mother's phone and he only uses it as an alarm or for Facebook. The other resident said she used it to sell items on Facebook Marketplace.

When the officer told Funk they had to determine if it was him or the other resident who had downloaded the child pornography, Funk responded with "she doesn't need to go to jail for anything." After being pressed further on who was using the phone and downloaded the files, Funk admitted that it was him.

When brought to an interview room, Funk said that "It's stupid internet expletive. It was hit or miss, but it wasn't for me." He said that it got weird with things like underage pictures, animals and food.