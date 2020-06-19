Burlington man allegedly had child porn on phone that once belonged to his mom

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly had child pornography saved to a phone that used to belong to his mom.
Richard Funk, 40, of the 200 block of West Chestnut Street, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 21, an investigator was assigned to an internet crimes against children case. It was learned that on Feb. 28, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a cyber tip from MediaLab/Kik, commonly known to the public as Kik, which is a private messenger and social media platform.
It was found that the Kik account "godd999" had uploaded a photograph and three videos containing what appeared to be child pornography from 11:18 to 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The uploaded files contained child pornography of a girl between 7 and 8, a girl between 8-10 and of another girl between 7 and 8.
The investigator learned from AT&T that the IP address belonged to a person who lived at the 200 block of W. Chestnut St. with Richard Funk.
On Monday, a search warrant was executed and officers approached Funk in the driveway. At the time, Funk stated he did not have a cellphone; however, in later conversations he stated he had two cell phones that he can only use with WiFi.
Funk stated the Motorola cell phone located on his bed was his phone he primarily uses and that there was a flip phone located on an end table in the living room next to him that was also his.
An analyst downloaded the contents of Funk's cell phone and found approximately 15-20 images depicting what appeared to be females under 18 years of age with five being identified as obvious child pornography.
The officer then spoke to Richard and the other resident and asked if the phone was used by Funk or both of them. Funk stated it was his deceased mother's phone and he only uses it as an alarm or for Facebook. The other resident said she used it to sell items on Facebook Marketplace.
When the officer told Funk they had to determine if it was him or the other resident who had downloaded the child pornography, Funk responded with "she doesn't need to go to jail for anything." After being pressed further on who was using the phone and downloaded the files, Funk admitted that it was him.
When brought to an interview room, Funk said that "It's stupid internet expletive. It was hit or miss, but it wasn't for me." He said that it got weird with things like underage pictures, animals and food.
He said that he got into a Kik group where you get things sent to you and you send them to others and trade images. He said it was good at first, but that he kept getting added to Kik groups.
He said eventually got out of it because it got creepy and people were talking about things like children and bestiality. He said he was involved in it from the end of January to the beginning of February but then left.
As of Friday morning, Funk remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
Jimmie L Carter Jr.
Jimmie L Carter Jr., 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Dusan D Dragisich
Dusan (aka Daniel Toth) D Dragisich, 8200 block of Stanley Road, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer.
Reeanna L Engel
Reeanna L Engel, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Scott N Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott N Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), contact after domestic abuse arrest (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard L Funk
Richard L Funk, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography.
Anthony P Golden
Anthony P Golden, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyle E Gustin
Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives.
John A Hale
John A Hale, 600 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine.
Iyesha L Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Iyesha L Jackson, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniel Eric Kossack
Daniel Eric Kossack, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cleotha T Warfield
Cleotha T Warfield, 4700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Levert Woodall
Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Larry C Bullock
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry C Bullock, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license (1st offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ace A Elmore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ace A Elmore, 800 block of 53rd Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Lucas D Musil
Lucas D Musil, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Rachel F Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel F Sullivan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
