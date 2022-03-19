Burlington man allegedly found huffing aerosol in a Porta-Potty

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was allegedly found huffing aerosol in a Porta-Potty.
Samuel J. Gauger, 42, of the 2700 block of Crossway Road, was charged with misdemeanor counts of intentionally abuse a hazardous substance and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 400 block of Milwaukee Avenue for a welfare check on a man possibly ingesting the contents of an aerosol can.
Upon arrival, a man said that there was a man who appeared to be visually impaired carrying a keyboard cleaning aerosol can. He led the officers to a Porta-Potty that was slightly open. Gauger was crouched by the toilet, covered in vomit, and shouted “Excuse me! Excuse me!” He attempted to close the door and then the can of aerosol fell out.
Gauger was having trouble maintaining his balance, unable to form complete sentences and seemed incoherent of what was going on. Officers asked if he was huffing the aerosol can, and he said “no, it was in here.” He then admitted to ingesting the contents of the aerosol can.
Gauger was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for May 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 17, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony F. Rios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony F. Rios, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, substantial battery.
Mydrell M. Smith
Mydrell M. Smith, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
David H. Bonnes
David H. Bonnes, 8800 block of Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Eric D. Fowler
Eric D. Fowler, 700 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
David A. Horst
David A. Horst, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, deliver designer drugs (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver designer drugs (more than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Calvin L. Lockett
Calvin L. Lockett, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.